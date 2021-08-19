A breakdown of Montana State's defensive line before the 2021 season By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Aug 19, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State defensive lineman Kyle Rygg runs through drills during fall camp Thursday at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State defensive end Daniel Hardy runs to Bobcat Stadium after drills during camp Aug. 11. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State’s defensive line includes two returning starters, although only one actually played on the line during the Bobcats’ most recent season.MSU’s defensive players have spent the better part of 2021 adjusting to a new scheme. The Bobcats have transitioned from a 3-4 front (three down linemen, four linebackers) under previous head coach Jeff Choate to a 4-2-5 (four linemen, two linebackers, five defensive backs).So far, MSU’s defensive linemen have embraced their new roles, especially the ends. FOR STARTERSMSU listed Amandre Williams and Daniel Hardy as its starting defensive ends on the pre-fall camp depth chart. Both played linebacker in 2019 — Williams on the edge at buck, Hardy on the strong side at sam. Their roles will be similar this fall but far from identical. They’ll line up in three-point stances and focus more on rushing the quarterback than dropping back in coverage.“I love the change,” Williams told the Chronicle. “I’ve always wanted to get after the passer. That’s what I play football for.”Williams is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound Washington state native who transferred from Washington two years ago. The now-senior finished the 2019 season with 65 tackles (16 for loss) and five sacks, good for a third-team all-Big Sky selection.Hardy (6-2, 223) is a senior from Beaverton, Oregon, who had 18 tackles (5 ½ for loss) and 1 ½ sacks in 2019, when he started four games.“Not that they won’t drop into coverage a little bit in this scheme, but primarily they’re getting after it,” MSU first-year coach Brent Vigen said Tuesday. “We can really utilize different techniques and movements up front to free up our best guys, and I suspect those best guys would be those top two defensive ends.”Like Williams, Chase Benson started in 2019 as a junior and earned a third-team all-Big Sky honor. The 6-4, 280-pound Helena High graduate is the returning starter at nose tackle, a position that provides value in many ways that can’t be measured through traditional stats. Benson’s 2019 stats were impressive nonetheless: 56 tackles (four for loss) and three sacks.MSU’s other first-string defensive tackle is 6-5, 268-pound junior Kyle Rygg. The Eugene, Oregon, native redshirted in 2017, played sparsely in 2018 and recorded six tackles in eight games the following season.“On the interior, a little bit different perspective (than the ends) of what gaps they’re playing, whether they’re playing head up; a little bit different mindset on how we’re attacking, as opposed to more reading and reacting,” Vigen said. “There’s an adjustment, but I think they’re enjoying the narrower scope of what they’re being asked to do and just being allowed to play fast.”BREAKOUT CANDIDATES Benson was one of a few MSU defensive linemen who suffered injuries during the spring, causing temporary depth issues at a position that Vigen has felt increasingly good about since those linemen have recovered.“Now you start with a clean slate, relatively speaking,” Vigen said last week. “On the interior, we’ve got really good competition, and I think on the edges we’ve got a chance to have some exceptional depth.”One of those previously injured linemen is also one of the interior players Vigen expects to play a significant role. Tua Areta is listed at 6-3, 382 pounds and is Benson’s backup. The tackle from Kent, Washington, played one game and redshirted in 2019 but still earned MSU’s “Young Gun” award.The other second-string tackle is Byron Rollins, who is a junior despite signing with MSU in 2015. The 6-3, 266-pound Missoula Sentinel graduate returned from an LDS mission in 2018 and played in five games a season later.Backing up Hardy is Ben Seymour (6-5, 229), a sophomore who transferred from College of the Canyons last year.Fellow California native Sebastian Valdez (6-3, 251) is listed as a second-string end behind Williams, while Melstone’s Brody Grebe (6-3, 220) is third string. Both Valdez and Grebe are freshmen, as is third-string nose tackle Blake Schmidt (6-2, 270), a Californian who redshirted in 2019.Vigen would like to play 10 defensive linemen (five on the inside, five on the outside) this season but expects eight to be a more realistic number.LOSSESDillon’s Kyle Finch was a redshirt senior last year but didn’t get a chance to play because of the coronavirus pandemic. He didn’t use the additional year of eligibility this season. He played every game in 2018 and 2019 but only started one.NEWCOMERSGrebe, from Choate Rosemary Hall prep school, joined the Bobcats in 2020. Valdez also signed with MSU last year.Colstrip grad Trey Yates (6-0, 269), who signed with MSU in 2019, is the younger brother of former all-Big Sky D-lineman Tucker Yates, who made one of the biggest plays in Bobcats history: a forced goal-line fumble in the final seconds of a 29-25 win at Montana in 2018.Billings West grad Paul Brott (6-3, 235), Glendive’s Boe Eaton (6-3, 260) and Idaho native Zach Black (6-4, 260) are also entering their first seasons at MSU. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daniel Hardy Sack Tackle Third Team Sport American Football Sky D-lineman Tucker Yates Amandre Williams Defensive End Recommended for you