Montana State has looked to build depth on both sides of the ball this offseason and that’s especially true of the defensive backs.
For example, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said earlier in fall camp that, while Simeon Woodard emerged as a starting cornerback in 2021, it was “a bit of a revolving door” at the other cornerback position. Over the course of this offseason, though, it’s been a different story.
Previously injured players got healthy. A pair of FBS transfers were added. Defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza and assistant defensive backs/co-special teams coach Bryan Shepherd were hired as well.
As new players continue learning the playbook and veterans get more comfortable in year two of Vigen’s tenure, the MSU defensive backs group is looking to replicate the success of 2021.
“And that’s kind of the message, ‘Hey, people are going to have to emerge, playmakers are going to have to emerge,’” nickelback Ty Okada said at the Big Sky Football Kickoff. “And I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised once they see that a lot of guys are stepping up and making that big step.”
For starters
After missing spring ball due to a shoulder injury, Okada has returned to the field for fall camp and will once again be the starter at nickelback in MSU’s 4-2-5 scheme. Okada was named second team All-Big Sky in 2021, finishing with 78 tackles, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble and six pass breakups in 14 games. He also had two interceptions, including a 72-yard pick-six against San Diego.
“Having him back, just his mentality, his attitude, his leadership skills both verbally and through his actions are phenomenal for the whole team, and in particular on defense,” Garza said on Aug. 5. “He does a great job of creating a standard for everybody to follow.”
At one cornerback position will be Devin Davis, who appeared in two games last season before redshirting. Both Garza and Vigen have sung Davis’ praises throughout fall camp, as Vigen said Davis is “probably the biggest name of anybody” to potentially emerge as a new playmaker this season. Garza added that Davis’ long arms, catch radius and resiliency have made him stand out.
“When he gets beat, just like a defensive back has to, you’ve got to have alligator skin,” Garza said, “because every once in a while you’re going to get beat and you’ve got to shake it off, recover, go back and play another play. So you’ve got to have a short memory and he has a short memory, and that makes him a really good cornerback.”
At strong safety, Rylan Ortt was initially projected as a starter when the latest depth chart was released. However, Vigen recently confirmed that Ortt will be suspended the first five games of the season for failing a drug test during the FCS playoffs.
With that in mind, Arizona transfer Rhedi Short is next in line on the depth chart. Before joining MSU over the summer, Short made 34 tackles in 16 career games for the Wildcats.
At free safety will once again be Jeffrey Manning Jr. In his first full season after transferring from Oregon State, Manning started all 15 games for MSU in 2021. He finished with 33 tackles, four interceptions, seven pass breakups and was named an All-Big Sky honorable mention.
At the other corner position will be Woodard, who stepped into a starting role as a freshman in 2021. In 14 games, Woodard finished with 37 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions and four pass breakups.
Breakout candidates
Davis and Short both will have ample opportunities to break out this season.
Elsewhere, Level Price Jr. is listed as Okada’s backup at the nickel spot. Price played in 12 games last season, mostly on special teams, and finished with nine tackles.
Kendric Bailey is listed behind Short as a third string at strong safety. Bailey played in two games last season before suffering a season-ending injury. Tyson Pottenger is Manning’s backup at free safety and redshirted in 2021.
James Campbell is Davis’ backup and is healthy once again after missing five games last season due to injury. Campbell, a former starter, finished with 20 tackles, a tackle for loss and two pass breakups in 10 games last season. He also grabbed an interception in MSU’s scrimmage last Saturday.
Air Force transfer Dru Polidore is currently Woodard’s backup. Polidore notably picked off two passes during the Sonny Holland Classic and could see some snaps at safety as well.
Also in the mix at corner is Tyrel Thomas, a former starter who dealt with injuries throughout the 2021 season. Thomas finished with eight tackles, an interception and two pass breakups in five games last season.
Losses
Safety Tre Webb, a grad transfer from San Jose State, started in all 15 games for the Bobcats and was named third team All-Big Sky in 2021. He logged 70 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, an interception and two pass breakups. After his time at MSU, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent but was later cut.
Eric Zambrano made 14 starts at cornerback last season but left MSU this offseason for personal reasons. He had previously made a switch to safety in the spring. In 2021, Zambrano finished with 26 tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and a team-high nine pass breakups.
Tadan Gilman, who spent time on special teams and at nickel in 2021, graduated from MSU and then retired from football.
Newcomers
Short and Polidore transferred to MSU this offseason.
Takhari Carr is a true freshman from Dominguez High (California), while Michael Armstrong is a true freshman from Gallatin High. Caden Dowler and Max Kimball are both true freshman defensive backs from Billings West High. Kade Cutler is a true freshman from Flint Creek High.
Jackson Harmon, Eli Aby, Aidan Parks and Bozeman High’s Jake D’Agostino all redshirted last season.
