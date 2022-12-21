Let the news come to you

Versatility is the attribute most commonly assigned by Montana State head coach Brent Vigen to the December signees in the Bobcats’ 2022-23 recruiting class.

“We really like this group looking at its versatility,” he said. “We were able to hit on all the position groups and add a lot of athleticism, a lot of guys who played multiple sports, a lot of guys who played multiple positions in high school, a lot of guys who were the best players on their team.”

Vigen indicated that incoming transfers Ty McCullouch, a receiver, and defensive back Blake Stilwell, a defensive back, have the opportunity to compete for playing time immediately, with incoming prep athletes coming in to compete but ultimately given time to develop.


