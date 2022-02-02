FEBRUARY ADDITIONS
Michael Armstrong, DB
6-0, 190, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Gallatin)
Notes: Armstrong was an all-conference safety at Gallatin, earning his team’s Iron Man Award for leadership in practice and strength training.
From MSU head coach Brent Vigen: “I had the chance to see Michael play several times this fall and he was extremely productive on both the offensive side and defensive side of the ball at Gallatin. We’ll look for him to play in the secondary here. As a coach’s son he understands the game well and from what I saw plays the game with a lot of passion.”
Jaden Perkins, OL
6-1, 290, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Bozeman)
Notes: Perkins earned first team all-conference and second team all-state honors as a senior at Bozeman in 2021.
From Vigen: “Jaden was injured and missed a portion of his senior year, but shows good athleticism for a guy his size. I look for him to continue to develop. He’s obviously a legacy with his dad Josh and his brother Justus playing for us.”
Jaren Perkins, DL
6-0, 245, Fr, Bozeman, MT (Bozeman)
Notes: Perkins earned second team all-conference and honorable mention all-state honors as a senior for Bozeman.
From Vigen: “Jaren is built a little more like Justus, but has the same kind of athleticism that Justus has shown. Jaren gives us the flexibility to play on either side of the ball, but we’ll work that out as we go through. Like his brother he is part of quite a legacy here at MSU.”
Luke Abshire, QB
6-1, 180, Fr, Spokane, WA (Central Valley)
Notes: Abshire was a two-time First Team All-Conference quarterback at Central Valley, setting school records in career passing yards, single-season passing yards and touchdown passes.
From Vigen: “Luke is the lone incoming freshman quarterback in this class. He’s a really good athlete who throws the ball well, shows great leadership qualities and has the capacity to develop in our system.”
Jared White, RB
5-10, 195, Fr, Frisco, TX (Wakeland)
Notes: White set Wakeland school records in career rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, total offense and total touchdowns. He also set season records in rushing touchdowns, total yards and total touchdowns at Wakeland.
From Vigen: “We got on Jared a little later in the process, but we really like his overall game at the running back position. He runs with good instincts, has good size, catches the ball well out of the backfield, was extremely productive in a highly-competitive area of Texas. He has the ability to develop, and we look for big things from Jared at the running back position because of his versatility.”
JANUARY TRANSFERS
Ravi Alston, WR
6-3, 205, Sr, Lake Elsinore, CA (St. John’s Minn./Vista Murrietta)
Notes: Alston was named a 2021 2nd Team All-America (AP, AFCA) and Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference MVP — the first time since 2003 a receiver earned that award. He caught 153 passes for 2,350 yards and 22 touchdowns in his career at St. John’s, including 88 catches for 1,444 yards and 13 touchdowns in a 2019 season in which he earned AP All-America honors.
From Vigen: “Ravi’s production at the Division III level caught our eye. He has really good size and speed and attacks the ball really well, and we look for him to make an immediate impact at the receiver position.”
Sean Chambers, QB
6-3, 225, Jr, Kerman, CA (Wyoming/Kerman)
Notes: Chambers threw for 1,125 yards and rushed for 209 yards at Wyoming in 2021. He finished his three years at Wyoming with 2,312 passing yards and 1,005 rushing yards.
From Vigen: “I’m really excited to bring Sean’s talent, his leadership, his playmaking ability to our program. He’ll immediately add depth to our quarterback room and provide competition, which are two things we need in the short term.”