5 things to watch in Montana State's FCS playoffs game against Sam Houston By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com Dec 10, 2021 Sam Houston has won 22 straight games, 21 of which have been played in 2021. Montana State is on a one-game winning streak and has played 12 times in 2021 (16 times since Sam Houston's last loss on Nov. 16, 2019).MSU's last FCS national championship was in 1984. Sam Houston is searching for its second title in eight months.Eighth-seeded MSU (10-2) will face top-seeded Sam Houston (11-0) in the FCS quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Mountain time on Saturday in Huntsville, Texas. The Bobcats, who skipped the 2021 spring pandemic-shortened season, will try to earn their first win at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium since 1989, when they won 15-10. The Bearkats, who are 17-0 in playoff games at Bowers Stadium, went 10-0 en route to the FCS spring title. “Each round, teams get better obviously, and we’re all fighting to survive. We’re all fighting to not hang up our cleats,” Sam Houston running back Noah Smith told reporters Tuesday. “You still have to keep your composure, but we all know what’s on the line.”Here are five things to watch in Saturday’s game, which can be streamed on ESPN+ and will air on the Bobcat Radio Network and msubobcats.com. No cable or satellite channel in Montana is broadcasting the game.History on repeat?Ten years ago Friday, top-seeded Sam Houston beat Stony Brook 34-27 in the second round of the 2011 FCS playoffs. The Bearkats met MSU in the quarterfinals, and they rolled 49-13 behind 428 rushing yards, the most MSU has allowed in its playoff history.A year later, Sam Houston edged Cal Poly 18-16 in the second round and met MSU again in the quarters. The Kats defeated the third-seeded Cats 34-16.In last week’s second-round game against Incarnate Word, Sam Houston trailed in the fourth quarter but prevailed 49-42.“I think we got ahead of ourselves. I think it humbled us real quick that these are playoff games,” Sam Houston defensive lineman Jahari Kay said Tuesday.If a decade ago is any indication, the Kats will play well on Saturday. But precedent isn’t always predictive. Sam Houston has looked shaky this season when facing tough opponents: against No. 13 UIW, in a 23-21 win over now-No. 20 Stephen F. Austin and in a 45-35 victory at then-No. 25 Central Arkansas.The Kats have almost certainly not faced a tougher team than MSU so far this season.Strength vs. strengthSam Houston allows the FCS’ fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (75.7) and is sixth in yards per carry against (2.62). MSU is 16th and 11th, respectively, in those two categories.MSU’s offense ranks seventh in both rushing yards per game (232.6) and yards per carry (5.35). The Cats are one spot behind the Kats in rushing offense, while Sam Houston averages the second-most ypc (6.03) in the subdivision.MSU head coach Brent Vigen noted Sam Houston has often gone ahead early and built big leads, causing more opponents in a pass-heavy Western Athletic Conference to throw more often.Vigen isn’t suggesting Sam Houston’s run defensive numbers are sanitized. He said the Kats are “built to stop the run.”Sam Houston coach KC Keeler said MSU’s defense “is as good as we’ll see.” “We haven’t seen one better this year, and I don’t know if we’re going to see one beyond this point,” he said Tuesday. “It’s like watching a really well-choreographed dance.”Dueling defensive linesKeeler said MSU has good tacklers in the defensive backfield, and he’s been impressed by linebackers Troy Andersen and Callahan O’Reilly. Keeler knows that much of MSU’s defensive success stems from its line.That unit includes all-conference first teamers Chase Benson and Daniel Hardy along with Big Sky honorable mention Amandre Williams. Those three stay fresh with the help of capable backups such as Brody Grebe, Blake Hehl and Byron Rollins.Sam Houston has three of the four all-WAC first-team D-linemen: Kay, Trace Mascorro and Joseph Wallace. Fellow Kats D-lineman Kamren Washington was named the conference’s freshman of the year.“We’ll have our hands full just with their front seven,” Vigen said. “They do have a couple guys that get after it pass rush-wise quite a bit.”MSU’s passing gameWhile Sam Houston has one of the FCS’ best run defenses, it ranks 115th out of 123 teams in passing yards allowed (269.4 per game). That number is largely a product of the Kats’ ability to stop the run. Teams have passed 458 times against them (second-most in the FCS), and Sam Houston has nabbed 13 interceptions (tied for 25th).MSU starting quarterback Tommy Mellott has completed 10 of 24 passes for 63 yards this season. The freshman from Butte has only made one start, and that was at a wind-swept Bobcat Stadium in last week’s 26-7 win over UT Martin.Mellott replaced Matthew McKay as the Cats’ starter after their 29-10 loss at Montana on Nov. 20. Some people have remarked to Keeler that Sam Houston will be facing MSU’s backup QB.“He’s not the backup quarterback, trust me,” Keeler said. “They were moving him to be their starter for a reason because they realize he brings a different dimension, a different attitude, a different mindset.”Keeler feels good about his defense’s ability to contain MSU’s run game, led by Mellott and first-team all-Big Sky running back Isaiah Ifanse, but it won’t be easy. Mellott can “absolutely run over you,” Keeler said, as can Ifanse.“I don’t anticipate they’re going to throw it 40 times,” Keeler said Tuesday. “But if you watched the Patriots last night, they don’t have to throw the football to win.”All-time numbersIfanse has rushed for 1,434 yards so far this season. That’s 103 yards short of the MSU single-season record for individual rushing yards, set by Ryan Johnson (1999-2002). Ifanse is also 374 yards away from Johnson's career program rushing record.Last week, Mellott set Cat playoff records for longest run (73 yards) and single-game rushing yards from a QB (180). Only Ifanse has rushed for more yards in a playoff game (196 against Austin Peay in 2019).Hardy had 1 ½ sacks and 1 ½ tackles for loss against UTM, giving him 12 sacks and 18 ½ TFLs on the season. He now has the ninth-most single-season sacks and the 10th-most TFLs in MSU history. A good game Saturday would vault him into the top five in both categories.