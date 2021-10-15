Montana State's Hamilton, Noe lead strong team efforts at FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Oct 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State’s Camila Noe competes at the MSU Classic on Sept. 18 at Bridger Creek Golf Course. Montana State Athletics/Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State's cross country teams completed solid showings at the FSU Invitational/Pre-Nationals meet Friday morning while running against some of Division I's best squads at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Fla.The Bobcat men placed 12th overall in a field of 40 teams while the MSU women finished 28th.MSU's men were led by Duncan Hamilton who came in at 23 minutes, 14.7 seconds in the 8-kilometer race. Hamilton's time recorded would have been the third-fastest ever at the Florida State cross country course prior to Friday's meet. Hamilton was joined in the Bobcat scoring lineup by Ben Perrin, Matthew Ricthman, Levi Taylor and Cooper West. Perrin (23:48.3) finished 45th, Richtman (23:55.6) took 60th, Taylor (24:12.9) placed 92nd and West (24:41.8) came in at 159th. Also running and competing for the 'Cats were Owen Smith who finished 192nd with a time of 24:54.4, Rob McManus who finished 261st in 25:38.2 and Riley Collins who took 274th in 25:50.2.The Bobcats scored 364 points as a team finishing among the nationally ranked teams in the FSU Invite/Pre-Nationals field. MSU placed ahead of USTFCCCA No. 25-ranked Weber State, No. 30 Charlotte and Duke which had been receiving votes in the latest coaches' poll. Top-ranked Northern Arizona finished atop the team standings with 64 points, ahead of Colorado (128), Arkansas (128) and BYU (131).The Bobcat women's squad was paced by Camila Noe, who finished 14th overall with a time of 20:12.3. She was joined in the scoring lineup by Lauren Stanford, Mya Dube, Hannah Perrin and Grace Gilbreth. Stanford (21:47.5) finished 152nd, Dube (22:12.0) took 182nd, Perrin (22:35.4) placed 203rd and Gilbreth (23:07.1) took 220th. Also running for the 'Cats on Friday were Samantha Kelderman (23:15.4), Alex Moore (23:47.9) and Elena Vandersloot (24:37.8).MSU's women's squad finished with 736 points.Montana State is back in action in two weeks when the 'Cats participate in the Big Sky Conference Championships on Oct. 29 in Hillsboro, Oregon, at Meriwether National Golf Course. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Duncan Hamilton Team Sport Lineup Hannah Perrin Camila Noe Nationals Cross Country Recommended for you