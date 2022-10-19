Duncan Hamilton

Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton runs in the Weis-Crockett/Pre-Nationals Invitational on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

 Kyle Cajero/MSU Athletics

In the wake of leading the Montana State men’s cross country team to a team title with his individual win at Oklahoma State’s Weis-Crockett/Pre-Nationals Invitational, senior Duncan Hamilton earned Co-Big Sky Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week honors on Tuesday.

This is the first Big Sky weekly cross country award of Hamilton’s career, yet he has won the conference’s weekly award on numerous occasions during the indoor and outdoor track seasons. Northern Arizona’s Nico Young split the award with Hamilton after leading the Lumberjacks at Wisconsin’s Nuttycombe Invitational.

“The Bobcats had a great day at the Pre-Nationals meet at Oklahoma State, coming away with the team victory,” MSU head coach Lyle Weese said. “This was highlighted by a breakthrough cross country performance by Duncan Hamilton. With this performance, Duncan demonstrated he has reached an even higher and more elite level in cross country as we head into the championship season.”

