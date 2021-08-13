Montana State's Duncan Hamilton earns Academic All-America honors By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Aug 13, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton competes in the NCAA men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase finals in June at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State track and field standout Duncan Hamilton put a final cap on an impressive 2020-21 season on Thursday as the Bobcat distance runner was chosen to the 2021 Academic All-America Division I Track & Field/Cross Country team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).Hamilton was voted as a First Team recipient, joining Alec Nehring (2020) as the only MSU men's track and field student-athletes to earn honors among the top 16 individuals in the nation. He became the seventh Bobcat on the men's squad, and the 10th overall in program history, to earn Academic All-America accolades. The Bozeman native was an NCAA Championship qualifier for the Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and field seasons, joining Shannon Butler (1990-91) and Lyle Weese (2002-03) as the only Bobcats ever to qualify for all three in a calendar year. Along with Second Team All-America honors in the mile at the NCAA Indoor Championships, Hamilton finished his college season as a First Team performer by placing fifth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at Hayward Field in Eugene.Hamilton set program records in both the 1,500 and the steeplechase during the outdoor season. He completed a back-to-back title pursuit in the steeplechase at the Big Sky Outdoor Championships in May, while he also finished with a silver medal in the 1,500. His summer race schedule featured a finals appearance at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the steeplechase, a first-place finish in the Montana Mile at the Big Sky State Games which came in a record-breaking effort and an upcoming appearance at the Montana Distance Festival in Libby. On the academic side, Hamilton currently boasts a 3.79 cumulative GPA while majoring in mechanical engineering. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Duncan Hamilton Track And Field Sport Athletics Cross Country First Team Montana Standout Academic All-america Division Recommended for you