Coming off solid showings at last week’s Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, Montana State cross country runners Camila Noe and Ben Perrin were named Big Sky Cross Country Athletes of the Week by the conference office on Tuesday. 

“It’s an honor to have Camila and Ben represent Montana State as Big Sky Athletes of the Week,” MSU head coach Lyle Weese said. “Having the two runners of the week adds to the excitement of good starts to our seasons, and is an indicator of the great team and individual successes ahead of us.”

This is the first time Montana State has swept the conference’s cross country athlete of the week award under Weese. The last time MSU had a male and a female cross country runner win the conference’s weekly award in the same season was 2019, when Noe and Collin Buck did so on separate weeks.

