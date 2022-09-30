Both Montana State cross country teams made the most of their trip to Notre Dame’s Joe Piane Invitational, as the men’s team placed fourth in a highly competitive men’s Blue race and the women’s team had a breakthrough showing in the women’s Gold race in South Bend, Ind., on Friday.
The women’s team placed third out of 19 teams in the Gold race with 75 points, whereas the men’s team placed fourth in the Blue race with 144 points. All three of the teams ahead of the men’s team either received votes or were nationally ranked in the latest USTFCCCA polls.
“Overall, it was a breakthrough race for our women,” MSU head coach Lyle Weese said. “We were substantially better than we were at our home meet.”
Camila Noe finished the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 57.4 seconds. And Mya Dube followed in ninth place (17:16.8).
“Mya Dube had a spectacular, breakthrough-type race and our second-through-seventh runners ran their best race of the season,” Weese said. “And I thought Camila did a great job of battling through the race after having a tough week of clinicals going into the race.”
Lindsey Paulson, Alex Moore and Elena Vandersloot packed up for the majority of the race; their close finishes within 10 spots of each other helped MSU have a big advantage over fourth-place Pitt, which finished with 153 points. Paulson ran a lifetime-best 17:34.3 5K to place 16th, making her the third-fastest freshman in the field. Moore (22nd place) and Vandersloot (26th place) finished close behind in 17:46.5 and 17:49.1, respectively.
Ava Weems (30th, 17:53.0) and Grace Gilbreth (18:00.3, 35th) rounded out MSU’s top seven.
Meanwhile in the men’s race, the Bobcats kept their tight pack up toward the front of a close field. Ben Perrin, Duncan Hamilton, Levi Taylor, Cooper West and Matthew Richtman were all in the top 33 at the halfway mark before the race thinned out in the latter stages.
The pack running paid off. The gap between MSU leader Perrin (23:47.0, 20th place) to fifth-runner Taylor (24:05.2, 37th) was a mere 18.2 seconds — the best split in the field.
“I thought it was a really solid race for our men,” Weese said. “It was a good start to the season where we’re competing in a lot of bigger invites. I thought they put themselves in a good position, and they were really solid halfway through the race, but I think we need to focus on the last part of the race a little bit more. But I think this race will really prepare them for pre-nationals.”
Perrin led the Bobcats for the first time all season. Hamilton was close behind in 23rd (23:51.9), then Richtman finished in 29th place (23:59.2).
West (24:03.5, 35th) and Taylor (24:05.2, 37th) rounded out MSU’s scoring runners. Both West and Taylor ran the best 5-mile times of their careers. Rob McManus (42nd, 24:07.2) and Owen Smith (24:16.8, 60th place) helped MSU have all seven runners in before fifth-place Charlotte had five scoring runners cross the line.
“I thought Cooper, Levi, Rob and Owen ran great races,” Weese said. “They are the biggest improvement from our team last year, and they helped our team run really well today.”
Notre Dame won the men’s Blue race with 81 points; the hosts were followed by Tennessee (104), Alabama (126), Montana State (144) and Charlotte (180). Alabama's Victor Kiprop was the winner in 23:16.5.
Nebraska won the women’s Gold race with 70 points, narrowly edging out Cal Poly, which finished with 71 points.
MSU cross country’s season continues at the Yellowjackets/Battlin’ Bears Invitational, held in Billings on Oct. 11.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.