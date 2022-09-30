Let the news come to you

Both Montana State cross country teams made the most of their trip to Notre Dame’s Joe Piane Invitational, as the men’s team placed fourth in a highly competitive men’s Blue race and the women’s team had a breakthrough showing in the women’s Gold race in South Bend, Ind., on Friday.

The women’s team placed third out of 19 teams in the Gold race with 75 points, whereas the men’s team placed fourth in the Blue race with 144 points. All three of the teams ahead of the men’s team either received votes or were nationally ranked in the latest USTFCCCA polls.

“Overall, it was a breakthrough race for our women,” MSU head coach Lyle Weese said. “We were substantially better than we were at our home meet.”

