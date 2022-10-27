There was a shift during summer training for Montana State’s women’s cross country team.
Last season, the Bobcats had a bit of a down year, including a 28th-place finish at the Florida State/Pre-National Invitational, a sixth-place finish at the Big Sky Championships and a 14th-place finish at the Mountain Region Championships. Sophomore Mya Dube said the team wasn’t very goal-oriented and had a lack of confidence.
That meant 2022 provided a bit of a fresh start, or as MSU head coach Lyle Weese said, a chance to be “a little more at peace.”
“I think in some ways that kind of took the pressure off that we didn’t have our best season last year,” Weese said. “We could kind of take a step back and go into this next year and be like, ‘Oh we can be better than that,’ and just kind of simplify things.”
The motivation was significantly higher, Dube added, especially coming off a successful outdoor track and field season that featured new personal bests in the 1,500 and 5,000 for Alex Moore (4 minutes, 40.51 seconds and 17:18.98), Elena Vandersloot (4:37.05 and 17:24.18) and Camila Noe (4:30.44 and 15:52.02). Dube also set new PRs in the 800 (2:15.05) and 1,500 (4:28.19).
Dube said it took some time to get back into rhythm when most of the team left for the summer, but that quickly returned when the group reconvened in August.
It helped that the Bobcats do plenty of high volume tempo workouts and high mileage long runs in training. The group has also grown closer through team dinners and hanging out after practice, making this one of Dube’s favorite years of running at MSU.
“On easy runs, everyone’s always joking around and having a good time,” Dube said. “And then it doesn’t take away from our workouts, either. We know when to focus in when it’s time to focus, but we still have fun.”
Dube and Weese said the depth of this team has also improved from last season. It starts with Noe, the Bozeman High graduate and clear No. 1 runner for the Bobcats. Dube said Noe’s success provides even more motivation.
“It’s just cool having her in workouts to just be there if you’re feeling really good. Like, ‘Maybe I’ll attempt this one rep and see how long I can hang on,’” Dube said. “It definitely makes you less complacent because there’s always someone out there. And she’s always working really hard, so it keeps you honest.”
Dube added that there’s been a “bit of a gap” between Noe and the rest of the group, which includes Dube, Moore, Ava Weems, Vandersloot, Grace Gilbreth and Hannah Perrin.
“But after that we’re all pretty close together, which is nice when you’re racing because you can have contact with each other and see each other throughout the race,” Dube said. “It’s really motivating when you’re like, ‘OK, my teammates are out there doing well. I’ve got to stick with it when it gets tough.’”
That added depth has helped MSU compete well at meets. The Bobcats notably placed third out of 19 teams at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational on Sept. 30, and the point spread between the top three teams — Nebraska (70), Cal Poly (71) and MSU (75) — was just five.
Two weeks later, MSU finished eighth out of 26 teams at the Weis-Crockett/Pre-Nationals Invitational. Oklahoma State’s home course is “more of a challenging course,” Weese said, and also served as the first 6,000 meter race this season for MSU.
Weese said Dube has made a “huge breakthrough” as the Bobcats’ No. 2 runner and he’s been impressed by Paulson, who’s only a freshman, quickly moving up to the No. 3 spot. Perrin also raced at Pre-Nats to fill in as the No. 6 runner with Vandersloot and Gilbreth out due to injuries.
Dube added that finishing that high at Pre-Nats was a major boost of confidence heading into the postseason.
“It’s been more reassuring because we’re like, ‘OK, we’re really competitive as a team and we can go out there and place really high,’” Dube said.
The next challenges lie in the next two meets: the Big Sky Championships on Friday and the Mountain Region Championships on Nov. 11. Similar to the men’s side, regionals will feature several ranked teams, including No. 2 New Mexico, No. 4 Northern Arizona, No. 5 BYU, No. 10 Utah, No. 11 Colorado and No. 20 Colorado State.
NAU is the main crossover between the two meets, with the Lumberjacks ranked in the top five once again. Dube said NAU can be “very intimidating” based on recent success, but Weese said that having racing against the Lumberjacks in both past track and field and cross country seasons will be extremely valuable this weekend.
“We’re kind of used to competing against some of the very best cross country teams in the nation,” Weese said. “We have some experience with it, and I think we’ll handle it pretty well.”
It will also help going into the Big Sky Championships with some clear-cut goals this season. MSU will likely be competing with Weber State for the second and third team finishes while trying to hang onto the front NAU group as long as possible. Finishing second as a team would be “so awesome,” Dube said.
The main thing, Dube said, is building off meets like Notre Dame and Pre-Nats and “remembering that we can race” with teams like NAU.
“Now we have more of a direction and we know what we want going into (the Big Sky meet),” Dube said. “We know that we can do it since we’ve competed with teams at that level.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.