Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

SPOKANE, Wash. — Shannon Butler had tears in his eyes as he looked around the hotel lobby. He hugged his sister, Kelly, whom he hadn’t seen in 20 years, and mentioned how much he appreciated seeing former teammates and coaches in attendance.

More specifically, the Montana State track and field icon loved seeing former MSU head coach Rob Stark, a man that Butler said has “put forth the best example of what we all should be.”

“He has never wavered, ever, in all these years,” Butler added. “He uses positivity in everything. Amazing human being.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you