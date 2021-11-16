Montana State’s Hamilton, Richtman Selected to NCAA Cross Country Championships By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Nov 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton, right, qualified for the 2021 NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships. Andrew Pedersen / MSU Montana State's Matthew Richtman qualified for the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships. Andrew Pedersen / MSU Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Duncan Hamilton and Matthew Richtman will represent Montana State on the national stage as the two Bobcats were announced on Saturday as qualifiers for the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships.The NCAA’s committee picked 31 teams to participate in each championship. Thirty-eight individuals were selected to participate in each championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. All individual qualifiers finished in the top 25 of their respective NCAA regional championship competitions.Hamilton and Richtman have both had standout seasons for Montana State. A Bozeman native, Hamilton earned first-place finishes in his first two outings before earning a 12th-place showing at the Florida State/Pre-National Invitational. He claimed all-Big Sky honors for the third consecutive season by taking 12th at the conference meet.Hamilton led the Bobcats at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships on Friday by finishing in 11th with a time of 30 minutes, 8 seconds, in the 10-kilometer race. Hamilton will be making his second straight appearance at the NCAA Championships. He’s the second men’s runner in program history to make consecutive trips to the national meet, joining Shannon Butler (1989-90).Richtman has been a steady performer for the Bobcats this season. He narrowly missed earning all-Big Sky honors with a 12th-place finish at the conference championships before putting together arguably his best race of the season.Richtman took 14th at the regional meet with a time of 30:14.5. It will be Richtman’s first trip to the national championship in just his second season at Montana State.The duo of Bobcats represents a first for MSU with multiple individuals, outside of a team qualifying for the national championships, to appear at the NCAA meet in the same year for the first time in program history.Hamilton and Richtman will travel to Tallahassee, Florida, for the 10-kilometer race. The two Bobcats are scheduled to compete at 9:10 a.m. Saturday at Apalachee Regional Park. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Championship Matthew Richtman Duncan Hamilton Sport Athletics Ncaa Individual Montana Meet Recommended for you