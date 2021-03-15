Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton completed his four-day span participating on the national stage with his appearance at the NCAA cross-country championships on Monday at the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course.
After claiming a second-team all-American showing on Friday in the men’s mile at the NCAA track and field championships, Hamilton placed 110th in the field of 251 runners in the 10-kilometer cross-country race Monday.
The Bozeman native raced along with the front of the pack for a majority of the championship race. He sat among the top 50 runners in the individual standings through the first half of the meet. He moved up to as high as 38th at the 5,000-meter split.
Hamilton was positioned at 59th heading into the final 2,000 meters and eventually took 110th by crossing the finish line in 31 minutes, 36.3 seconds. Hamilton finished less than a minute off an all-American pace.
Hamilton’s 110th-place showing was the Bobcats men’s program’s best individual finish since Jake Turner took 101st at the 2014 championship. He was the 11th Montana State men’s runner to compete in the NCAA cross-country championship and the fourth to do so individually.
“Duncan had an incredible winter of accomplishments competing in two NCAA Championships,” said Lyle Weese, Montana State’s director of track and field and cross-country.
“It was awesome seeing him out there with some of the best in the NCAA. I know he is already excited about his next opportunity to compete during the outdoor track and field season.”
Hamilton and the rest of the MSU program look forward to the start of the outdoor track and field season. The outdoor season is set to culminate with the Big Sky championship May 12-15 in Ogden, Utah.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.