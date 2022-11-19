DSC_0214.JPG

Montana State’s Matthew Richtman, left, and Duncan Hamilton compete at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Stillwater, Okla.

 Jill Hamilton MacPherson/Contributed

In the Montana State men’s cross country team’s first NCAA appearance since 2002, the Bobcats placed 25th as a team and had its third NCAA XC All-American in Matthew Richtman in the season-finale in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Saturday morning.

As a team, the Bobcats scored 599 points. Two runners placed in the top 100 and four finished in the top 200 in the national championships.

Richtman’s 40th-place finish was the fourth-best individual performance in Montana State history. He is one of three Bobcats to earn All-American honors, joining Shannon Butler (1989, 1990) and Weese (2002). The junior from Elburn, Illinois, led the Bobcats for the first time this season, covering the 10-kilometer course in 29 minutes, 35.7 seconds. His 40th-place finish was a vast improvement from his 112th-place finish a year ago in Tallahassee, Florida.


