Montana State cross country

Montana State runners Matthew Richtman, left, and Duncan Hamilton receive their medals following the NCAA Mountain Region Championships on Friday in Albuquerque, N.M. 

 Kyle Cajero/Montana State Athletics

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Montana State’s 2022 cross country season is officially one for the record books.

For the first time since 2002, the Bobcat men’s cross country team has qualified for the NCAA Cross Country Championships. Montana State was one of 13 teams to earn an at-large bid and one of only two Big Sky schools to qualify as a team for the national championships.

“It’s so satisfying having Montana State competing at the NCAA Cross Country Championships,” head coach Lyle Weese said. “So to see a full team qualify is really exciting. It’s really great to represent the state and continue building upon where we have been. Qualifying for nationals really helps everyone in the Montana State cross country and track program see the goal and motivate them to work towards that next level.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you