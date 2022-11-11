Let the news come to you

Both Montana State cross country teams improved on their team standings from last year’s regional race, as the men’s team placed fifth and the women placed 12th at the NCAA Mountain Regionals in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday.

Going into the race expected to place fifth behind four men’s teams ranked in the top-10 of the U.S. Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches’ Association national polls, the No. 21 Bobcats finished in fifth place out of 19 teams with 123 points. The finish is the program’s best since the 2002 team placed fifth at the Mountain Regionals and subsequently qualified for nationals. MSU’s 123 points is the second-lowest in program history, trailing the 1995 team’s 119 points.

“It’s surprising how we were supposed to place fifth coming into this race, and then we ended up placing fifth,” head coach Lyle Weese said. “But if you look at the individual performances, everyone out-performed expectations.”


