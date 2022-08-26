Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Both Montana State cross country teams were viewed favorably by coaches around the Big Sky Conference, as the men’s team was picked to finish second and the women’s team was slotted fourth, as announced by the conference office on Thursday.

Last season, the men’s team finished third and the women’s team placed sixth at the Big Sky Cross Country Championships. Both Northern Arizona cross country teams were unanimous picks to repeat as champions.

Returning all seven runners from the last year’s seventh place team at the Mountain Region Championships, the Bobcat men’s cross country team was unanimously picked to finish second behind the Lumberjacks with 90 points. Led by individual NCAA Championship qualifiers Duncan Hamilton and Matthew Richtman, the Bobcats are seeking to qualify for NCAAs as a team for the first time since 2002. They’ll be joined by Ben Perrin, Owen Smith, Levi Taylor, Riley Collins and Cooper West — all of whom were consistent contributors for the Bobcats a year ago.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters