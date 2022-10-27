As the Montana State men’s cross country team watched the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships selection show last year, the Bobcats anxiously awaited their name to be called among the at-large qualifiers.
Teams were announced alphabetically. When the list jumped from Minnesota to North Carolina, the Bobcats were crestfallen. What softened the blow was MSU qualifying two runners — Duncan Hamilton and Matthew Richtman — as individuals.
Still, missing out on nationals as a team after finishing seventh at the Mountain Region Championships — along with Hamilton, Richtman and Ben Perrin finishing in the top 20 — provided an abundance of motivation.
That carried over into the following winter and spring.
“All throughout the track season, we were just talking so much about cross and just knowing that we had a national-caliber team,” Perrin said. “We’ve been thinking about this season for so long.”
MSU also brought the exact same team from 2021 to race in the fall.
“We knew we were just going to be a stronger team,” Hamilton said. “And since we were just outside of it last year, we know that we deserve to be there this year and we’ve been talking about it a lot more.”
MSU built momentum in the spring, highlighted by Hamilton and Levi Taylor finishing second and ninth, respectively, in the men’s steeplechase at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. It continued into summer training, when more runners than usual stayed in Bozeman to train together.
The group talked about the upcoming season daily, discussing how high the team could be ranked and where the Bobcats could fit into the national picture. Being together also helped keep everyone focused, Perrin said, as runners can sometimes “forget the main goals” in the long summer months.
Outside of qualifying for nationals as a team, MSU also wanted to shore up its depth, particularly the fourth through seventh runners. The Bobcats didn’t want to replicate what happened at regionals; after the Hamilton-Richtman-Perrin trio, Owen Smith placed 66th, Taylor placed 69th, Riley Collins placed 91st and Cooper West placed 92nd.
MSU head coach Lyle Weese said the Bobcats had “one of the top best threes” among Mountain Region teams. But the gap between Perrin and the rest of the group dropped MSU down to seventh place.
“This year, that area of our team is so much better and we’ve improved so much,” Weese said.
The team focused more on running as a group in workouts throughout the summer and into the start of the season. It’s carried over to meets. Perrin said he remembers looking around at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational on Sept. 30 and seeing a whole group of Bobcats running together.
MSU placed fourth out of 21 teams at the meet, with Perrin (20th), Hamilton (23rd), Richtman (29th), West (35th) and Taylor (37th) rounding out the top five. Rob McManus (42nd) and Owen Smith (60th) were the sixth and seventh runners, respectively.
Hamilton added that the fourth through seventh runners are the “most important guys” given how significantly they affect team scoring at meets.
“In past years, it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m our number five and I have to be our number five. If we go down to the next person, then the team might not do as well as we wanted,’” Hamilton said. “But now we have three or four guys who could pop off and take one of those scoring spots.”
It showed up again at the Weis-Crockett/Pre-Nationals Invitational on Oct. 15. Hamilton claimed first individually, but the bigger surprise was MSU taking first as a team. The Bobcats (62) beat California Baptist (63) by one point.
“That was one of the best races of college,” Hamilton said.
Perrin and Taylor played key roles in the team score. Perrin passed a couple CBU runners in the final kilometer to finish eighth in 23 minutes, 46.3 seconds, while Taylor overtook CBU’s Arturs Medveds in the final 50 meters to take 18th place (23:58.4). He beat Medveds by 0.1 seconds (23:58.5).
“I think that really cemented the idea in everybody’s head that, ‘Oh, cross country is super tight, anything can happen, every single place matters,’” Hamilton said.
Perrin added that beating ranked teams like Arkansas (then-No. 21) and CBU (then-No. 29) was a major confidence boost for the Bobcats, who currently sit at a season-high No. 21 in the latest U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll.
“We knew we could compete up there,” Perrin said, “but I think we just needed a good result to prove to ourselves that we’re still one of the best teams in the country.”
There’s certainly an appreciation among this MSU group of being recognized as one of the 25 best teams in the NCAA. But Hamilton, Perrin and Weese all agree that the Bobcats are still being overlooked.
“I think once we get a chance to race all those teams in front of us, we’ll be able to show that,” Hamilton.
The Bobcats will get a chance to do so at the Mountain Region Championships on Nov. 11. Weese said it’s the “best region in the country,” and it’s easy to see why; six of the current top 25 teams are in the region: No. 2 BYU, No. 3 Northern Arizona, No. 5 Air Force, No. 10 Colorado, No. 21 MSU and No. 24 Utah State. No. 28 Colorado State is also in the region.
But before that happens, MSU will face off with NAU at the Big Sky Championships on Friday in Cheney, Washington.
“I know our guys really like racing them,” Weese said. “I think they like racing us because we always race hard.”
The Lumberjacks have been juggernauts in recent years, winning five of the last six NCAA cross country championships. Understandably, Perrin said he’s “definitely looked up” to NAU during his time at MSU.
But the gap is closing between the two teams, Hamilton said, and the Bobcats are treating this meet essentially as a dual meet. Hamilton expects the top 10 individual spots to be mainly — if not entirely — made up of NAU and MSU runners.
“Obviously they’re ranked third in the country right now and that’s really good,” Perrin said. “But we know, on a good day, we can beat them and win the Big Sky Conference.”
The confidence has been there since missing out on nationals last season. The results are catching up this season. The next step in proving MSU belongs in the NCAA’s top class is contending with NAU this weekend.
“Last year, we were talking about, ‘Oh, we’re under-ranked. We should be there for sure.’ But maybe half the guys believed it,” Hamilton said. “I think now everybody totally believes it. And we just know that we’re better than everybody thinks we are.”
