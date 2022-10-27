Let the news come to you

As the Montana State men’s cross country team watched the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships selection show last year, the Bobcats anxiously awaited their name to be called among the at-large qualifiers.

Teams were announced alphabetically. When the list jumped from Minnesota to North Carolina, the Bobcats were crestfallen. What softened the blow was MSU qualifying two runners — Duncan Hamilton and Matthew Richtman — as individuals.

Still, missing out on nationals as a team after finishing seventh at the Mountain Region Championships — along with Hamilton, Richtman and Ben Perrin finishing in the top 20 — provided an abundance of motivation.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

