Montana State cross country controlled both men's and women's races and turned in a strong showing in their first outing against multiple opponents on Friday morning, as both teams placed first at the UM Invite in Missoula.

MSU's men, ranked 26th in the Preseason USTFCCCA Coaches' Poll, recorded a perfect team score of 15, going 1-5 and maintaining a strong pack throughout nearly the entire 8-kilometer race, which was held on the same course that will host the Big Sky Championships on Oct. 27.

Matthew Richtman bounced back from a quick fall on the opening loop and looked comfortable in crossing the line first overall with a time of 24 minutes, 4.69 seconds.


