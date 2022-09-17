Let the news come to you

Saturday morning was a perfect time to be a member of the Montana State cross country team, as both Bobcat teams and individuals picked up wins at the 45th annual MSU Cross Country Classic, held at Bridger Creek Golf Course.

Running across rolling hills still soaked from rainstorms earlier this week, both races managed to have times comparable to last year’s edition of races. 

While Duncan Hamilton and Camila Noe repeated as MSU Cross Country Classic winners, the team scores stole the show for the Bobcats. The Bobcat men finished 1-7 for a perfect score of 15 points, and all seven runners went under the 25-minute barrier over the five-mile course. Meanwhile, the women’s team beat second-place Weber State by a 31-42 margin thanks to the Bobcats’ 2-through-5 runners finishing 17.4 seconds apart.

