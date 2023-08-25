Dube_NotreDame_KC.jpg

Montana State runner Mya Dube sprints to the finish line at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational on Sept. 30 in South Bend, Ind.

 MSU Athletics

Montana State's men's and women's cross country teams were both picked second in the 2023 Big Sky Preseason Coaches' Polls, the league office announced on Thursday.

The polls are voted on by the league's 10 coaches.

On the men's side, three-time defending national champion Northern Arizona was selected as the favorite heading into the upcoming season, while on the women's side, defending Big Sky champion Northern Arizona was also picked to defend its crown.


