Kicking off a highly anticipated season during golden hour, the Montana State cross country teams hosted Montana and Carroll College for a 5K race at Dyche Field on Friday evening.

Both Montana State teams had perfect team scores with 15 points, while Duncan Hamilton (14 minutes, 50.20 seconds) and Camila Noe (17:32.4) won the men's and women's races, respectively. On the men's side, Montana finished in second with 56 points and Carroll followed with 69 points. Montana's women's team also scored 56 points, but Carroll's women were closer than their male counterparts with 67 points.

"Today was a really good way to start our competition season with a low-key meet that still had them feeling some race nerves," MSU head cross country coach Lyle Weese said. "This meet will set us up for future meets really well when competition gets better and the field sizes get larger."

