Kicking off a highly anticipated season during golden hour, the Montana State cross country teams hosted Montana and Carroll College for a 5K race at Dyche Field on Friday evening.
Both Montana State teams had perfect team scores with 15 points, while Duncan Hamilton (14 minutes, 50.20 seconds) and Camila Noe (17:32.4) won the men's and women's races, respectively. On the men's side, Montana finished in second with 56 points and Carroll followed with 69 points. Montana's women's team also scored 56 points, but Carroll's women were closer than their male counterparts with 67 points.
"Today was a really good way to start our competition season with a low-key meet that still had them feeling some race nerves," MSU head cross country coach Lyle Weese said. "This meet will set us up for future meets really well when competition gets better and the field sizes get larger."
The five scoring runners on Montana State's men's team, which was ranked 24th in the USTFCCCA national coaches' preseason poll, were separated by 25 seconds. Ben Perrin (14:52.3), Levi Taylor (15:02.1), Owen Smith (15:12.4) and Rob McManus (15:15.6) rounded out the scorers, plus Matthew Richtman (15:29.2), Riley Collins (15:45.9) and Cooper West (15:47.8) helped the Bobcats finish first-through-eighth.
In what would be a common theme for both teams, underclassmen stepped up to the challenge of pushing some of the veterans. In particular, Weese lauded Smith, McManus and Lindsey Paulson, to name a few, for their efforts.
"It was great to see Owen Smith and Rob McManus run so well," Weese said of the men's team. "In terms of our top five or six scoring runners, we're in a place to take a step forward.
"Lindsey ran out and raced really composed," Weese added. "She did a really good job of staying within the race the whole time."
As for the women, Noe took a commanding lead over the first kilometer and didn't look back. A Bobcat pack led by true freshman Paulson (18:45.6), Mya Dube (18:46.1), Alex Moore (18:49.2) and Grace Gilbreth (18:51.4) stuck together and separated themselves from Montana and Carroll's frontrunners to help MSU achieve a perfect score. Graduate senior Ava Weems (19:02.1, sixth) and Elena Vandersloot (19:33.2, 9th) rounded out the top 10 for the women.
The Bobcats will stay in Bozeman for their next race, which is the MSU Cross Country Classic at Bridger Creek Golf Course on Sept. 17.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.