Montana State cross-country sets 2021 schedule By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Jul 23, 2021

Montana State returns to action this fall as the Bobcats gear up for a schedule that features four events prior to the Big Sky Championships in the Portland area on Oct. 29.The Bobcat Time Trials get the season started for MSU in Bozeman on Sept. 3 while the MSU Cross Country Classic returns to Bridger Creek Golf Course for the 44th edition of the meet on Sept. 18."We are looking to build off the momentum of a strong 2021 outdoor track and field season, have a great fall in cross-country, and put together a spectacular year of track and field and cross-country," said Lyle Weese, Montana State's director of cross-country. "We will get this started with our annual test of fitness at Glen Lake Rotary Park in early September."On Sept. 18, we will host a meet that our student-athletes are always so excited about at Bridger Creek Golf Course. We are so fortunate to be able to host some high-quality teams here in Bozeman and showcase, in front of their hometown fans, the talent and hard work of our cross-country student-athletes." The Bobcats will send runners on the road for the first time to the Montana Invitational in Missoula on Sept. 24. Montana State follows that trip by sending a group of high performers to compete in the Florida State Invitational/Pre-National Invitational at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee on Oct. 15.After its appearance at the Big Sky Championships hosted by Portland State, MSU will appear in the NCAA Mountain Region Championships in Provo, Utah, on Nov. 12.Qualifiers will return to Tallahassee for the NCAA Championships on Nov. 20. MSU has had representation at the national championships three consecutive seasons in Duncan Hamilton (2020-21), Camila Noe (2019) and Ty Mogan (2018)."The Big Sky Conference is one of the top cross-country conferences in the NCAA, and the Mountain Region is the strongest in the NCAA," Weese said. "We know we have to be prepared to take on some of the best teams in the NCAA in order to finish strong in the Big Sky Conference and NCAA Mountain Region meets and have an opportunity to advance to the NCAA Championships."

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.