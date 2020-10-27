Montana State's cross-country program is scheduled to compete in two meets in the next two weeks.
MSU will travel first to Moscow, Idaho, for the Idaho vs. Montana State Clash on Thursday at the University of Idaho Golf Course. The Bobcats are also scheduled to participate in a Nov. 6 meet hosted by Weber State at Round Valley Golf Course in Morgan, Utah.
The opening to compete in both competitions resulted from a proposal by the Big Sky's head coaches, approved by conference athletic directors and school presidents, earlier this month to allow each team in the conference to compete in up to two meets this fall.
Big Sky Conference fall sports had previously been postponed to the spring because of the coronavirus. The announcement of these meets comes as COVID-19 cases are spiking in Gallatin County.
"We were really fortunate that the Big Sky Conference approved two meets for each team in cross country this fall," MSU cross-country director Lyle Weese said in a press release. "With indoor track scheduled over the months of January, February and March, fitting in cross-country meets in that time is going to be really difficult.
"Like everything, there's a lot of uncertainty. We're just really excited about the chance to compete. It'll be the first time that anybody in our track and field program will have competed since the end of February. For these athletes that are used to competing in cross-country, indoor and outdoor track, it's really been a long time for them."
The Idaho vs. Montana State Clash is scheduled to start at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday. The Bobcat and Vandal men will run in an 8-kilometer head-to-head race, while the women's matchup course will feature a 5-kilometer layout.
"I think it'll be great to get those initial butterflies out of the way," Weese said. "It's been a long time since they competed. We won't take a large amount of people, it'll probably be six men and six women to the Idaho meet.
"We're excited to see where we stack up against Idaho, they're always a consistently strong team."
The Bobcat men's and women's teams finished third and fifth, respectively, at last fall's Big Sky Conference Championship meet. Idaho's men's and women's squads took finished sixth and second overall.
