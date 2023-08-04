Let the news come to you

Montana State head coach Lyle Weese announced the 2023 cross country schedule on Wednesday, featuring five meets leading up to the Big Sky Conference Championships, which will take in Missoula on Oct. 27.

The men’s team looks to follow up on its runner-up finish last season at the conference championships, which marked the fourth time in the last five years the men have placed in the top-four in one of the toughest distance conferences in the country.

For the first time since 2002, the Montana State men’s cross country program made a trip to the NCAA National Championships and rose to as high as No. 18 in the national rankings.


