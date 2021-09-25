Montana State cross-country paces field at Montana Invitational By MSU Sports Information and Chronicle Staff Sep 25, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Montana State's Grace Gilbreth runs Friday during the Montana Invitational. MSU Sports Information / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State's representation stood out at the Montana Invitational as the Bobcats competed in a field of Treasure State programs at the UM Golf Course on Friday in Missoula.The men's team had two runners compete in Cooper West and Owen Smith and each completed solid showings. West crossed the finish line first in the men's 7-kilometer race with a time of 20 minutes, 44.5 seconds. Smith followed him in third by clocking a mark of 20:50.4.MSU's women's squad had eight runners appear in the meet. Grace Gilbreth led the Bobcats by finishing in fourth with a time of 17:25.9 in the women's 5K. Alex Moore (17:40.2) placed seventh overall and Kendra Lusk (17:55.3) took 10th place. Rounding out the MSU scoring lineup were Natalie McCormick (17:56.6) and Samantha Kelderman (17:57.7) who finished 12th and 13th, respectively. Also running for the Bobcats were Megan Good, Sierra Read and Madeline Minutelli. Good (19:10.6) took 26th, Read (19:23.6) placed 33rd and Minutelli (19:33) finished 35th overall.The Bobcats won the women's team competition by registering 41 points. MSU finished ahead of Montana Tech (72), Carroll College (86) and Montana (99).MSU returns to action on Oct. 15 when the Bobcats travel to Tallahassee to participate in the Florida State/Pre-National Invitational. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msu Sport Montana Owen Smith Bobcat Madeline Minutelli Invitational West Recommended for you