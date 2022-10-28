Much like Montana State senior Duncan Hamilton predicted earlier in the week, the top 10 finishers in the men’s 8,000-meter race at the Big Sky Cross Country Championships was entirely made up of Northern Arizona and MSU runners.
In fact, 12 of the top 13 finishers were from one of the two schools. Portland State senior Jordan MacIntosh was the lone outlier, finishing 12th in 24 minutes, 2.5 seconds.
That showing helped secure a second-place team finish for MSU Friday morning in Cheney, Washington, as the Bobcats finished with 41 points. No. 3-ranked NAU finished first as a team (19 points), with sophomore Nico Young taking first overall (22:31.5). The Lumberjacks also finished with seven runners in the top 10.
Hamilton was the top finisher for the Bobcats, taking third in 23:05.0. Sophomore Ben Perrin placed sixth (23:23.9) and junior Matthew Richtman placed eighth (23:39.6). All three earned All-Big Sky honors by finishing in the top 10.
MSU senior Cooper West took 11th (23:59.2) and sophomore Rob McManus placed 13th (24:04.2) to round out the Bobcats’ scorers. Sophomore Levi Taylor (19th, 24:30.9), sophomore Owen Smith (25th, 24:41.3) and senior Riley Collins (32nd, 24:53.3) also competed for MSU.
The Bobcats sat in that second team slot the entire race, with Hamilton and Perrin jostling for position amid a sea of NAU runners up front. Hamilton and NAU junior Drew Bosley switched positions in the top three several times, with Bosley eventually finishing second in 22:57.1.
MSU also had four runners in the top 10 through 5,000 meters — Hamilton, Perrin, Richtman and Taylor — but Taylor eventually dropped back to 19th. Richtman started the race in 15th but jumped all the way up to eighth by the end.
This puts the No. 21-ranked Bobcats in prime position to punch a ticket to nationals at the Mountain Region Championships on Nov. 11. MSU will face seven other ranked teams at the meet: No. 2 BYU, No. 3 NAU, No. 5 Air Force, No. 10 Colorado, No. 24 Utah State and No. 28 Colorado State.
MSU women finish third, Noe named All-Big Sky for fourth time
About 400 meters into the women’s 5,000 meters at the Big Sky Cross Country Championships, a group of MSU runners quickly formed a pack.
It made the race feel like practice, sophomore Mya Dube said.
“I know sometimes it's easy to get stuck in your head and start doubting yourself,” Dube said. “So when you have your teammates there and they're all doing it, I feel like you're much more focused on the race and a lot more confident.”
While that didn’t quite transpire — MSU finished third as a team with 92 points — the Bobcats still had several things to celebrate, highlighted by junior Camila Noe’s 10th-place finish (16:43.2).
Noe led the race through 3,000 meters, looking to earn her second career Big Sky cross country individual championship (2019). Noe battled back and forth with Northern Colorado freshman Regina Mpigachai, who was less than a second behind.
However, Noe fell back to 10th in the final 2,000 meters. Mpigachai finished sixth (16:41.3), while NAU’s lead pack took control of the race.
“It's hard to just take the lead when you're racing against NAU and you know they're so good,” Dube said. “I thought it was really cool that she just wasn't afraid to go out there. She always takes it out honestly, I guess you could say.”
Noe earned All-Big Sky honors for the fourth time in her career.
The Lumberjacks finished first as a team (22 points), with all eight runners in the top 12. Sophomore Elise Stearns placed first overall in 16:25.3.
For MSU, Dube placed 16th (17:12.2) in what she called her “best cross country conference race.” Freshman Lindsey Paulson (21st, 17:26.4) and senior Ava Weems (22nd, 17:31.8) also set new personal bests, and sophomore Alex Moore (27th, 17:45.0) rounded out the scorers. Sophomore Elena Vandersloot (31st, 17:52.7) and junior Alexis Palmer (72nd, 19:29.0) also competed for MSU.
The Bobcats sat second in the team standings through 3,000 meters, leading then-third place Idaho 74-84. But the Vandals surged in the final 2,000 meters to finish second as a team with 69 points. Sophomore Maya Kobylanski was Idaho’s top finisher (third, 16:37.4) and junior Kelsey Swenson finished fifth (16:41.1) after starting the race back in 24th.
Dube said it was a “bit of a bummer” to finish third as a team. MSU hadn’t raced Idaho this season yet, making it “easy to underestimate” the Vandals.
“But I think we all had really good performances and we definitely can improve,” Dube said. “At regionals, (we can) try it again to see if we can be up there with Idaho and finish the best we can.”
MSU will next compete at the Mountain Region Championships on Nov. 11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
