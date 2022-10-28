Let the news come to you

Much like Montana State senior Duncan Hamilton predicted earlier in the week, the top 10 finishers in the men’s 8,000-meter race at the Big Sky Cross Country Championships was entirely made up of Northern Arizona and MSU runners.

In fact, 12 of the top 13 finishers were from one of the two schools. Portland State senior Jordan MacIntosh was the lone outlier, finishing 12th in 24 minutes, 2.5 seconds.

That showing helped secure a second-place team finish for MSU Friday morning in Cheney, Washington, as the Bobcats finished with 41 points. No. 3-ranked NAU finished first as a team (19 points), with sophomore Nico Young taking first overall (22:31.5). The Lumberjacks also finished with seven runners in the top 10.


