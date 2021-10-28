Montana State cross-country aiming to end nationals drought By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Oct 28, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton crosses the finish line at the MSU Cross Country Classic on Sept. 18 at Bridger Creek Golf Course. MSU / Contributed Montana State's Camila Noe set a race record at the MSU Cross Country Classic on Sept. 18 at Bridger Creek Golf Course. MSU / Contributed Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lyle Weese remembers the 2002 season fondly.Montana State’s head coach was a senior at MSU back then, and his all-American performance helped the men’s team reach the NCAA Championships that fall.Neither the MSU men nor the women have made the national meet in the 19 years since. That drought has a good chance of ending in the coming weeks. The Bobcat men are ranked No. 30 in the latest national coaches poll. It’s the first time they’ve reached the top 30 since 2004, and it portends well for their national meet chances.“When I came in, we had a really solid group of guys that all had pretty similar mindsets — improvement-based and growth mindsets — and we really wanted to bring Montana State to a higher level within the NCAA,” MSU junior Duncan Hamilton told 406mtsports.com on Tuesday. “We’re finally seeing the product of years of work.”The Big Sky championships will take place Friday in Hillsboro, Oregon. The MSU men’s team will need to perform well there to advance to the NCAA Mountain Region Championships, which will determine teams’ national fates.The MSU men are ranked second-highest among Mountain Region teams, but the gap between the Bobcats and the teams below them hardly exists.MSU was fourth among Big Sky teams in the NCAA poll prior to the most recent one. The Bobcats surpassed Southern Utah and Weber State, as well as six nonconference schools, to crack the rankings. Big Sky program Northern Arizona is No. 1 and is the defending national champion.“It’s one of the very best conferences in the entire NCAA,” Weese said. “We’re up against some of the very best, and we’re going to go give it our best shot.” Hamilton is the biggest reason for MSU’s men’s success. The Bozeman graduate finished 12th at Pre-Nationals earlier this month and set a race record at the MSU Cross Country Classic in September. In the spring, Hamilton reached the steeplechase finals in the U.S. Olympic track and field trials, and he was fifth in the same event at the NCAA outdoor track championships.As pristine as his resume looks, Hamilton would like to accomplish more. He reached the NCAA Cross Country Championships for the first time last season and placed 110th. His goal is to take first at the conference meet and become an all-American.Fellow Bozeman grad Camila Noe became the first MSU woman to earn all-American status when she finished 30th at the NCAA meet in 2019. The now-sophomore, who also set a race record at MSU’s meet, missed the national championships during the pandemic-shortened previous season, so she’s hungry to return.“It’s definitely the accomplishment that I’m the most proud of,” Noe said. “It’s cool that I was able to keep the Bozeman pride going.”If Noe and Hamilton both make it back, it will be the first time since 1995 that MSU has sent a male and female runner to nationals.But the individual prizes are secondary in Hamilton’s eyes. He and Weese know they have one of the best MSU men’s teams this century, with strong contributions from runners such as Kalispell Flathead grad Ben Perrin, Bradley University transfer Matthew Richtman and Laurel grad Levi Taylor. Weese said Richtman has taken “such a giant leap forward.”“From the start, it’s been a priority to work for the team rather than individuals,” Hamilton said. “Every workout and every run, we’re just focusing on having five to seven guys having a really good day.”None of the MSU men’s runners are seniors, so they should have a great chance to make it to nationals if they miss next month’s meet, which will be held in Tallahassee, Florida. But the Bobcats have every intention of racing at Apalachee Regional Park on Nov. 20.“I feel like our program is finally getting to see the results from Lyle’s training and all the hard work that they’ve put in,” Noe said, referring to the No. 30 ranking. “It’s really exciting to see that. Something for the women’s team to strive for.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Duncan Hamilton Meet Sport Athletics Championship Camila Noe Lyle Weese Ncaa Cross Country Recommended for you