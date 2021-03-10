Duncan Hamilton is scheduled for a busy weekend.
The Montana State junior will compete in the preliminary mile race on Friday at the NCAA track and field championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas. If he qualifies for the final, he will race again on Saturday. Then on Monday, he will compete in the NCAA cross-country championship in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Hamilton, a Bozeman High graduate and former runner for the Hawks, is a first-time qualifier in each event.
“I feel like I’ve kind of broken through to a new level this season,” Hamilton said. “I’m super excited to be able to wear the Montana State jersey at the national level. It feels so good to race with the best in the country.”
Hamilton ran MSU’s third-fastest mile race earlier this season, clocking in at 3 minutes, 57.3 seconds on Feb. 19. That time was also the school’s fourth mile in under four minutes. Due to a series of scratches from other runners, Hamilton will arrive in Arkansas with the seventh-fastest mile time among the 16 participants.
He will race in the second of two preliminary races at 1 p.m. Friday. The top four runners in each heat advance to Saturday, along with the next two best times posted.
Hamilton will earn second-team all-American honors by competing in the preliminaries and will be a first-team all-American if he makes it to the final.
The cross-country race will begin at approximately 11:40 a.m. Monday.
Hamilton said this week that much of his preparation for the races of different distances will largely remain the same.
“There will be kind of a mindset change I’ll have to go through on Sunday,” he said. “Just a pretty big atmosphere difference going from an indoor one-mile race to a cross-country race. But I feel like once I get on the course and see the venue and everything, then I’ll just fall into patterns I’ve done (in the past).”
On Feb. 27, Hamilton was runner-up at the Big Sky cross-country championships, finishing the 8-kilometer race in 23:58.1, less than three seconds behind the winner and in a qualifying position for the national event. He will be one of roughly 240 runners on hand for the 10k race in Stillwater, which is just over three hours of driving away from Fayetteville.
“I’m planning on a super easy day on Sunday, a couple strides hopefully to shake the legs out,” Hamilton said. “But I am really grateful it’s the mile first and the 10k second because I think the mile is a little easier to recover from than a 10k.”
A top-40 finish in the race would make Hamilton the third all-American in the history of MSU’s men’s program and the first since his coach, Lyle Weese, in 2002.
Weese will travel with Hamilton to both races, and Hamilton’s parents will be able to watch him race in Oklahoma.
Hamilton said once he sees the course for the first time on Sunday, he and Weese will start determining a plan for how to race it effectively.
“I’ve heard it’s pretty hilly, so I’ll be looking out for the hills and just kind of looking for spots to push it,” he said.
Hamilton said the difference in race length has made his training sessions a little interesting, with longer runs mixed in with speed work. But he is overall feeling confident about his chances.
“I’m just hoping for the best there,” he said.
Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.