It’s only December, but the Montana State track and field record board already needs an update.

Duncan Hamilton and Matthew Richtman ran new indoor personal bests in the 5,000 meters on Saturday evening at Boston University’s Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener.

Hamilton’s time of 13 minutes, 34.45 seconds was the seventh-fastest in his heat and the 29th-fastest time overall in a meet that featured over 200 entries in the event.


