Montana State’s Duncan Hamilton was selected on Sunday to compete at the NCAA cross-country championships.
His appearance March 15 creates a memorable week in Hamilton’s college career.
The Bozeman native was announced as a qualifier on Tuesday for the upcoming NCAA indoor track and field championships. He will be one of 16 runners expected to participate in the men’s mile at Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Track Center with the race scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday.
He will now also be running in the NCAA cross-country championships at 11:40 a.m. March 15 at Oklahoma State’s cross-country course located in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Hamilton was one of 38 individuals selected to participate in the cross-country championship through an automatic qualifier and at-large selection process. Thirty-one men’s teams were selected to participate in the championship.
The Montana State junior finished runner-up at the Big Sky championship Feb. 27 in Riverdale, Utah. His performance, which was less than three seconds behind champion Abdihamid Nur, set Hamilton up in a qualifying position for the national championship event.
“Qualifying for your first NCAA meet is so exciting whether it’s in cross-country or indoor or outdoor track,” MSU coach Lyle Weese said. “I know Duncan is really looking forward to it. He’s been working hard these past three years here at Montana State, and he’s starting to see it all pay off. It is great to see him get to this level.”
Hamilton is the first Bobcat runner to qualify for both the NCAA cross-country and indoor track and field championships in the same season since Weese accomplished the feat in 2002-03. Hamilton is the first Bobcat to qualify for both meets in the same academic year, and by doing so in cross-country as an individual selection, since Shannon Butler, who ran in both during the 1990-91 year.
