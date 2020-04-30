Construction will begin in early May on Montana State’s Bobcat Athletic Complex, a donor-funded $18 million addition to the north end of Bobcat Stadium, MSU announced Thursday.
The 40,000-square-foot facility is expected to open in August 2021. The $18 million raised through donations is the most ever for an athletic facility endeavor, and 525 donors contributed to the project in just two years.
“All things are positive,” MSU director of athletics Leon Costello told the Chronicle. “We’re excited to get that thing started.”
He said his department was working to have construction contracts signed sometime last week.
“In just a few years, we’ve been able to do something that people have been talking about doing for 25 years. That’s thanks to our campus leadership and generous donors,” MSU head football coach Jeff Choate said in a press release. “It’s a strong reminder that, as advanced as the Bobcat Athletic Complex will be, it’s people that make the transformational power of college athletics a reality.”
During Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay-at-home order, construction was deemed essential and could continue. So while the public events were called off, MSU continued to plan building within the near future.
Costello said back in October that he hoped the Bobcat Athletic Complex would be usable by June 30, 2021. The delay now appears to have only meant a month’s difference.
The facility will be designed by A&E Architects of Bozeman and Crawford Architects of Kansas City, Missouri. Martel Construction will be the general contractor.
“People feel good about that, and a lot of fans want to see us start that. That could be a sign of hope that, ‘Hey, we’re going to start this project and get through this whole thing,’” Costello said. “Everybody is working together.”
The two-story building will include football locker rooms, team rooms, equipment storage and offices for coaches, as well as sports medicine, training and rehabilitation spaces for all athletes.
The former football offices in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse will become an expanded 3,400-square-foot academic center, providing MSU’s roughly 350 athletes additional space for tutoring, group study and advising.
Costello said in a press release that space for academics within the athletic department is “at a premium” and that this renovation will give more resources to athletes.
“We’ve been able to do truly remarkable things for our student-athletes thanks to alumni and friends who believe in a brighter future for the next generation,” MSU President Waded Cruzado said in the announcement. “The Bobcat hearts of our donors are in the right place. We owe them many thanks.”
The second phase of the plan likely includes renovations to the east side of Bobcat Stadium as well as smaller projects, Costello said in October. He added Phase II wouldn’t likely begin quickly, allowing more time for donors to space out contributions and for MSU to plan its next step.
Costello added that some athletic sponsors have had to defer payments because of the economic fallout from the coronavirus. He hoped the Bobcat Athletic Complex’s construction would stir up enthusiasm with supporters.
“I’m ready to get that thing started,” Costello said. “That will get me excited and I think all of our fans excited about what’s to come for Bobcat Athletics.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.