Montana State’s football team would have been preparing for Eastern Washington. Its basketball programs would have been a week away from opening the season.
Though this year’s schedules have been altered because of the coronavirus, all Bobcat programs must take Tuesday off from required athletic activities.
Following new rules implemented this year, first by the Big Sky Conference and then across the country by the NCAA, Election Day is a mandatory day off so college athletes can have an opportunity to vote.
“I want to make sure that our kids understand the importance of participating in our democracy,” Bobcats head football coach Jeff Choate said.
The move has been nearly universally endorsed throughout college athletics. Bobcat players and coaches said they’re pleased with the new rule because it shows them that civic engagement is being valued. It’s an example of rule-makers supporting an ideal and then creating legislation to back it up.
In June, the Big Sky made its rule only applying to this year. The NCAA’s rule in September, however, made Election Day — the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 — an off day every year, not just for presidential elections.
Montana State athletes have anticipated getting involved and voting. Kylie Christiansen is a senior thrower on the Bobcats’ track and field team and MSU’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee representative for the Big Sky Conference. She called the rule “an amazing step forward.”
“This gives us the opportunity to participate in something bigger than our sports,” Christiansen said.
Christiansen said SAAC representatives throughout the conference met a few times this summer. Making Election Day an off day was their top objective. When it was brought up, senior golfer and MSU SAAC president Kelly Hooper said it was a topic everyone was passionate about.
Since then, MSU athletes have coordinated with other groups on campus that have also made initiatives to help people register to vote and increase student turnout. Hooper said SAAC’s goal was for as many people as possible to register. She also credited MSU athletic director Leon Costello and the athletic department as a whole.
“All the coaches really helped out, sent emails to encourage their teams to get registered,” Hooper said. “It’s been really cool to see everybody get behind this.”
Earlier this fall, the Bobcats’ football and women’s basketball teams virtually met with political science professors who reviewed information about the election. Choate said even he learned about voting rights during the presentation. It was designed to help people on their teams gather whatever information they needed in order to register and make informed decisions.
Bobcats women’s basketball head coach Tricia Binford said she supported the day off because she views her job as an educator. Having the day off shows students the importance of the day and puts urgency on preparing to vote, too.
“I think that’s really important to vote with a lot of knowledge,” Binford said, “and help them get to a place to make great decisions.”
Bobcats men’s basketball assistant coach Dan Russell said a lot of students “flat out just don’t know how to register to vote.” His is one of the teams at MSU that has all of its eligible voters registered.
Russell is part of the group Coaches 4 Change, which aims to use voting as a way to combat social injustice and systemic racism. He said the men’s basketball team hasn’t had many full-team discussions about the election, but a lot of conversations have come up in smaller groups.
Having players bounce ideas off each other and discuss who or what they might vote for has helped them grow closer as teammates, Russell said.
“I think it’s made our guys dig deeper into each other off the floor and want to understand the why of each individual player,” Russell said. “With that certain aspect, it’s made our team grow closer together.”
Choate pointed out how when teammates talk about their political beliefs, it’s an opportunity for them to get to know each other better. The healthy discussion can lead to an appreciation of each other’s differences, but they soon may realize they’re more similar than they realize.
Christiansen said a lot of the conversations she’s had are simple. She’s mostly just asked teammates if they’re registered to vote, nothing too stressful.
“My job, our coaches’ jobs is to support our student-athletes,” Costello said. “This is no different.”
In recent weeks, Christiansen has made flyers for the athletic department. The Bobcats’ SAAC has put up posters in the bathrooms of teams’ locker rooms to inform people of the resources available.
Once the Bobcats found out they won’t have any required athletic activities on Tuesday, they tried to make the most of the day off.
“It’s about making sure your voice is heard,” Hooper said.
