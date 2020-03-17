Bobcat Athletics, as well as Montana State University in general, has canceled its public events during March and April, due to the coronavirus pandemic, in keeping with guidance from the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MSU athletic director Leon Costello announced Tuesday.
The cancellations include the groundbreaking ceremony for the new athletics center at Bobcat Stadium scheduled for March 25, the football program’s spring scrimmage on April 18 and any Bobcat Club events scheduled through the month of April.
However, an MSU spokesman said practices for spring sports have not yet been canceled as of Tuesday afternoon.
“This situation is obviously changing rapidly,” Costello said in a press release, “but this is a necessary step at this time. We will continue to conform to the policies laid out by the University, as well as by local, state, and federal officials.”
This announcement comes after the Big Sky suspended all spring sports "until further notice" and MSU moved in-person classes to online Thursday. The Big Sky men's and women's basketball tournament was canceled last week, too.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced a state of emergency in Montana on Thursday as well. On Monday, President Donald Trump advised to avoid social gatherings in groups of 10 or more people and Gallatin County ordered the closure of bars and restaurants because of the spreading virus.