Due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the Big Sky Conference announced Thursday it would postpone all fall sports to the spring of 2021.
The conference’s presidents council met Wednesday to affirm this recommendation from its members’ athletic directors.
This decision impacts all Big Sky fall sports both for their championship season (men’s and women’s cross-country, soccer and volleyball) and for their non-championship segment (men’s and women’s golf, softball, men’s and women’s tennis). Montana State cross-country, volleyball, women's golf and tennis participate in the fall.
The Bobcats were predicted to finish fourth in the conference's volleyball coaches preseason poll. In cross-country, the MSU men's team was picked third and the women's team was fifth in the preseason coaches poll.
Additionally, the conference's presidents council decided nonconference contests will not be permitted in any fall sport, including football. The Big Sky decided last week to postpone the conference football schedule until the spring.
MSU football halted its fall practices on Monday after four days of activities. On Wednesday, the team lost its last nonconference game when Dixie State announced it would not play fall football.
Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate had already turned his focus to the spring, targeting the beginning of January as a time to begin "winter camp."
“While I am confident that our conference is making the right decision for the health and safety of our student-athletes, it breaks my heart knowing how disappointing this will be to all of them who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to compete this fall,” Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a press release. “Our efforts in the conference office now will focus on doing everything within our power to make their spring season the best that it possibly can be, which includes advocating for their NCAA championships to be held then.
"As campuses begin re-opening this fall, we hope that everyone remains safe and healthy while we continue to learn more about how best to manage this fluid situation and its impact on higher education.”
Last week, the NCAA laid out expansive health protocols to help protect the well-being of college athletes involved. MSU athletic director Leon Costello and Wistrcill identified the conference’s ability to meet these guidelines as key barriers standing in the way of holding a fall season or championship.
The NCAA health protocols require coronavirus testing and results within 72 hours of competition in high-contact risk sports like football. Wistrcill said acquiring the resources for that level of testing for everyone involved in FCS-level athletic programs, many already financially burdened by altered enrollment numbers and revenues, was “virtually impossible.”
Big Sky programs are still allowed to continue with permissible athletics activities while abiding by NCAA legislation, campus policies and local and state regulations.
Decisions regarding the Big Sky’s winter sports (men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s indoor track and field) will be made at a later date.
The schedules of those sports had already been affected. For example, conference basketball teams will compete in a 16-game conference schedule this season, which is set to begin around New Year's Eve.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.