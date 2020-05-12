Now during the coronavirus pandemic, the league is allowing each of those schools to adjust differently.
The Big Sky’s presidents council voted Monday to allow member institutions to make individual decisions regarding when athletes can resume practice and competition, in accordance with NCAA policies.
The presidents council also signed off on alterations to Big Sky schedules and tournaments for the upcoming academic year in hopes of cutting significant costs for athletic departments. The conference is also adjusting operational expenses.
In a press release, Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill expressed optimism about Monday’s announcement. It allowed the conference’s schools to make its own decisions based on the condition of their states and financial situations.
On March 18, the Big Sky had canceled all practices and workouts through May 15. The Big Sky’s announcement allows programs and schools to determine on their own when they can return to competition again.
“What I’m finding out is that the different universities and departments are just in such different places right now,” Costello told the Chronicle in April.
The Big Sky’s schedule changes affect sports throughout the 2020-21 academic year, though football and basketball were unchanged.
In volleyball, Big Sky teams will play 16 conference matches in the regular season. The top four teams, instead of eight, will advance to the postseason at Northern Colorado, which hosts after winning the 2019 regular season. Each program’s slate will feature eight opponents to be played on consecutive days at the same location.
Idaho State will hold the Big Sky indoor track and field meet for the second consecutive year, allowing more programs to bus teams to the event. Weber State, which was originally scheduled to hold the 2020 outdoor championships, will keep its turn in the rotation and host in 2021.
Big Sky men’s and women’s tennis will split into two divisions. The top two from each will hold a tournament at a single site, which is to be determined.
Women’s soccer and softball, sports MSU doesn’t field NCAA teams for, were also affected.
Women’s soccer teams will have a normal nine-game regular season. The team with the most points in the standings will be the Big Sky’s automatic qualifier for the NCAA Tournament. Softball will have an 18-contest regular season in conference play and a four-team conference tournament at Weber State.
The Big Sky’s annual football kickoff event will also be conducted virtually. Modifications to additional sports will be determined in the coming weeks following the conference’s spring meetings in early June.
“There’s just been a lot of work that’s gone on in the last few months,” Wistrcill said in a video interview provided by the Big Sky. “We’re happy to arrive at a place we feel really good about. … Not without a lot of discussion and a little bit of heartache at times, but nonetheless, everyone came together for the good of the whole (conference).”
Wistrcill called all of these changes “one-year decisions.” He expects Big Sky athletics to return to as they were before in 2021-22.
As athletic departments are crafting budgets for the upcoming school year now, Wistrcill said the Big Sky’s decisions this far ahead will make those choices easier.
“It’s really a balancing act,” Wistrcill said. “... All of our schools are under tremendous financial challenges right now on every part of campus, and athletics certainly isn’t spared from that.”
Because MSU’s 15 spring football practices were canceled, Costello hoped the team could return to practice by mid-July with its opener slated for Sept. 5 against Long Island (New York) at home. He said volleyball and cross-country would likely need a week or two less to practice.
Wistrcill didn’t rule out limiting fans in attendance or rescheduling games so teams from states with lighter restrictions during the pandemic could play each other. Costello said the Bobcats may have to play teams like Idaho and Idaho State, which MSU currently has on its schedule, earlier than originally planned.
Costello lamented that college athletics essentially operates on a national scale because teams from all over the country play each other. Big Sky schools, spread across eight states, can now make their own decision on how to deal with that.
“We could be faced with real-time decisions of some states are going to be able to play at the end of August in volleyball, soccer and football and cross-country, and some of our other states might not be able to,” Wistrcill said. “To not have one state holding the others back, I think, shows a lot of foresight by our leadership in saying when our student-athletes have an opportunity to come back and compete and when can we get games going, when can we start to play and then under what rules we’re going to be able to do that.
“I just appreciate the fact that we’re willing to say let’s not legislate to the lowest common denominator,” he added. “Let’s not have one state that’s holding the others back. I really appreciate the decision making there, and I think we landed at a really good place. And I hope this is the kind of decision that can spring across the country and can get conferences thinking that way as well that we don’t need to hold each other back. When we’re ready, let's have some competition.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.