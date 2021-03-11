The Big Sky Conference's men's and women's basketball tournaments will remain in Boise, Idaho, for five more years, Commissioner Tom Wistrcill announced Thursday.
The league and the city agreed to keep the basketball championships in the state's capital through 2026.
“The overall postseason experience that Boise offers our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans is second to none, which is a credit to our many wonderful partners in the city and around the state,” Wistrcill said. “On behalf of our member institutions, we sincerely appreciate how welcoming everyone in Boise has been, and we are thrilled to secure a long-term deal to stay here and build upon the momentum generated over the past three years.”
First held in the Treasure Valley in 2019, the Big Sky Basketball Championships will continue to be played at Idaho Central Arena in downtown Boise. The men’s and women’s champions crowned at this event advance as automatic qualifiers in their respective NCAA Tournaments to participate in March Madness.
“We are so proud to continue to host this tournament for Idahoans and fans to enjoy, and we welcome the significant economic impact it brings to our state,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said. “Idaho leads the nation in economic momentum, and our state’s diverse economy and natural wonders make us uniquely positioned to provide an incredible experience for the competitors and fans.”
Several entities have collaborated to help host the Big Sky Basketball Championships. These partners include the arena, Block 22 Hotels, the Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau, Idaho Tourism, Southwest Idaho Travel Association, the Boise Centre, St. Luke’s, and the Boise Airport, as well as the Offices of the Mayor of Boise and the Governor of Idaho.
“I'm excited to continue our partnership with the Big Sky Conference to bring safe and fun entertainment to the City of Boise,” said Mayor Lauren McLean. “I can't wait to welcome all the athletes to our great community and root them on in person.”
The 2021 Big Sky Basketball Championships, which for a third consecutive year is being held in Boise, are currently in progress with the four men’s quarterfinal games being played today, followed by the men’s semifinals and women’s championship tomorrow and the men’s title contest Saturday.
“Idaho Central Arena and the Grove Hotel are excited to partner with the Big Sky and Idaho Central Credit Union to continue hosting the men’s and women’s basketball championships for the next five years in the heart of downtown Boise,” said Eric Trapp, general manager and president of Idaho Central Arena and the Idaho Steelheads. “This is a great event for our community to be able to watch live postseason college basketball for years to come while providing significant economic impact to the Treasure Valley.”
The Big Sky first went to a neutral site for its basketball tournament in 2016, and for the third time utilized a request for proposal process to determine where to hold the event.
“This is a big win for Boise. We are thrilled that the Big Sky Conference has selected our city as the host for the men’s and women’s basketball championships for five additional years,” said Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Carrie Westergard. “Thanks to all of our amazing hotels and community partners for their support to keep Big Sky basketball where it belongs.”
