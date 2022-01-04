Big Sky adjusts cancelation policy, will allow postponed games to be rescheduled By LANCE HARTZLER 406mtsports.com Jan 4, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Big Sky Conference has adjusted its COVID-19 cancellation policies amid a number of postponed men's and women's college basketball games in the league during the past two weeks.Games that need to be postponed due to COVID-19 protocol can be rescheduled, the league announced Wednesday afternoon.The conference office will work with the schools to reschedule missed games, assuming certain criteria are met. Teams cannot play games on back-to-back days, must have at least seven available players and one full-time coach. If a game cannot be rescheduled it would then be ruled a no-contest. The previous rule, which was adopted prior to fall sports, was all games that could not be played due to COVID-19 protocol at one school would result in a forfeit."The Conference Office will set the date for any make-up games based on the rescheduling process," the league wrote in Wednesday's press release. "Any rescheduled games must be completed before the previously approved last date of league competition. Any games that are not able to be rescheduled may be deemed a no-contest by the Conference Office. An announcement with rescheduled games will be released in the coming days." Twelve games between Big Sky teams, including Sunday's previously scheduled Montana and Montana State women's basketball game in Bozeman which now can be rescheduled, have been postponed since early last week.The Sacramento State men's team was forced to postpone a nonconference game against Oregon State for the third time due to COVID-19 protocol within the Beavers' program.Some teams, like the Eastern Washington women, have not played since before Christmas.The Montana and Montana State men's game scheduled for Sunday in Bozeman is still on track to be played. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags League Game Basketball Game Big Sky Conference Sport Policy Team Recommended for you