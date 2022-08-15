Since joining the Montana State football program in 2017, Willie Patterson has seen plenty of roster turnover.
That was especially true this past offseason for the receivers room, most notably with the losses of Lance McCutcheon and Nate Stewart. Patterson said MSU is now referred to as “Mr. Put It On” — a nickname referring to the influx of talent using the program as a launching pad for future success.
“It’s kind of just a place where guys can come here, get good film, get a lot of fans that love them, get a true fan base and just have a good experience (playing) college football,” Patterson said on Aug. 3.
MSU has been rebuilding this group during the offseason, especially with Patterson being the lone wideout on the 2022 team to catch 10 or more passes last season. With that in mind, there are several additions to the team, both transfers and incoming freshmen, that the Bobcats are excited to see complement Patterson in the receiving game.
For starters
MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday that it’s important for this receivers group to not “take a step back” after the success of last season.
Vigen said the Bobcats relied heavily on McCutcheon to make plays in 2021 and the approach for 2022 is to spread the wealth a bit more. That could mean utilizing four, five or six different receivers throughout the season.
“Injuries played a little part in that last year, but having a deeper group (will help this year),” Vigen said. “Maybe we don’t have a guy with the amount of yards and catches that Lance had, but we throw the ball better, more effectively because we have a better group (this season).”
Vigen added that while the rest of the receiver depth chart is still being figured out during fall camp, three starters have emerged.
At the X-spot out wide will be Ravi Alston, a graduate transfer from D-III program St. John’s (Minnesota). Alston amassed 153 catches for 2,350 yards and 22 touchdowns over four years with the Johnnies. He was named a second team All-American in 2019, when he made 88 catches for 1,444 yards and 13 touchdowns.
In the H-spot (slot) is Kentucky graduate transfer Clevan Thomas Jr. During his time in the SEC, Thomas made 16 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown across 29 games. Thomas said last week he’s “salivating” to get back on the field for the first time in two seasons after tearing his left ACL during a spring practice in 2021.
Patterson is currently listed as the starter at the Z-spot, although he quickly added that the plan is to move him around based on matchups. He mainly played in the slot during the 2021 season, finishing with 31 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns. Patterson also returned 18 punts for a total of 72 yards, including a 47-yard return against UT-Martin in the FCS playoffs.
MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright said Patterson is a leader and he “works his butt off” each day. He said that’s the same attitude McCutcheon had last season.
“But Lance, regardless if he had a game of 200-something yards, he was showing up on Monday ready to work and he was trying to get better,” Housewright said on Aug. 5. “And that’s the same thing with Willie — he’s never satisfied.”
As a whole, Patterson called this receivers group “deadly” and said he’s excited to see everyone find their respective roles. Housewright agreed and pointed to transfers Thomas, Alston and Malik Mullins as standouts thus far.
“But I think what we’ve got in that room right now — and those are just a few of the guys that are doing well — is guys that are willing to be coached, are willing to listen and aren’t satisfied with just having a little bit of success here and there,” Housewright said. “They want to be the best room and the best version of themselves (compared to) anybody else in the country.”
Breakout candidates
With Alston, Thomas and Patterson given the starting nods on the depth chart, all three will look to have breakout seasons in 2022.
Other potential breakout candidates include Aidan Garrigan, who’s currently listed as Alston’s backup at the X-spot and played in one game last season, and Marqui Johnson, a transfer from Sacramento State, who is listed as Thomas’ backup in the slot. Tayvian Williams, who played in four games last season, will also look to be a factor in the slot.
Coy Steel, an injured former starter at the H spot and punt returner, will return to the field later this season. Christian Anaya, a freshman from Hamilton High (Arizona), and Mullins, a transfer from Independence Community College (Kansas), are also currently listed behind Patterson in the Z-spot.
Losses
The aforementioned losses of McCutcheon and Stewart are the biggest changes to this wide receiver group. Last season, McCutcheon was named first team All-Big Sky with 1,219 receiving yards (MSU record), eight touchdowns and five games with 100-plus receiving yards. Following his time at MSU, McCutcheon joined the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent and played in his first NFL preseason game on Saturday.
Stewart missed the first eight games of last season due to injury but was a breakout performer during the home stretch with 12 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns. That includes a 64-yard touchdown reception against South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals.
Elsewhere, Charles Brown transferred to Texas State and Jaden Smith transferred to Tarleton State. Tanner Trafton’s departure went unspecified by MSU and Jamahd Monroe entered the transfer portal in April.
Cam Gardner and Andrew Patterson are still on the roster but are currently academically ineligible.
Newcomers
Alston, Thomas, Mullins and Johnson all transferred to MSU this offseason.
Anaya is an incoming freshman alongside Taco Dowler, from Billings West High, and Dylan Snyder, from Butte High. All three signed to play for MSU during the early signing period in December. Noah Smith utilized a grayshirt last season and Zachary Dodson-Greene, a product of West Salem High (Oregon), was brought on as a preferred walk-on.
