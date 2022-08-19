Let the news come to you

Shortly after Montana State’s loss in the FCS national championship game, the Bobcats’ coaching staff developed an offseason training regimen for defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez.

The plan was for Valdez to put on more weight — at least 20 pounds — and “continue to emerge” as a playmaker throughout spring practices, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. Fast forward to fall camp and Valdez had bulked up by nearly 30 pounds and is set to be a key contributor to this defensive line.

“He played a bunch last year,” Vigen said. “He played light once we moved him inside, so he put that weight on so that he can really be a force this year.”

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

