Shortly after Montana State’s loss in the FCS national championship game, the Bobcats’ coaching staff developed an offseason training regimen for defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez.
The plan was for Valdez to put on more weight — at least 20 pounds — and “continue to emerge” as a playmaker throughout spring practices, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. Fast forward to fall camp and Valdez had bulked up by nearly 30 pounds and is set to be a key contributor to this defensive line.
“He played a bunch last year,” Vigen said. “He played light once we moved him inside, so he put that weight on so that he can really be a force this year.”
MSU lost five defensive starters from last season’s team, three of which were on the defensive line. That makes Valdez, the lone returning starter on the line, that much more valuable as the Bobcats look to reload up front for the 2022 season.
For starters
Vigen said the hope for this defensive line is to have “very similar” production to the line from 2021, which featured All-Americans Daniel Hardy and Chase Benson.
“And maybe it’s not where one guy has the numbers that Daniel had,” Vigen said. “But collectively we have the numbers. Chase was very disruptive on the interior, and I think those guys inside have a chance to be that way.
“Will it be quite to that degree? I don’t know. But collectively we’d be better. That’s the goal collectively as a D-line — to keep growing, even with the loss of some really good players.”
As of Friday, four names have emerged as starters for MSU’s 2022 defensive line: Brody Grebe, Blake Schmidt, Ben Seymour and Valdez. All four played in at least 10 games last season, including the FCS playoffs.
Grebe, who was selected as a preseason All-Big Sky player last month, will be the starter at defensive end. He played in all 15 games last season, finishing with 27 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Entering fall camp, Grebe said he feels “the best I’ve ever felt” and will look to follow in the footsteps of Hardy off the edge last season.
Valdez will start at defensive tackle once again. In 2021, Valdez finished with 38 tackles, six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza called Valdez “the cornerstone of this front seven” and that the Bobcats expect him to be “dynamic and explosive” up the middle this season.
Schmidt will likely start at nose tackle, replacing Benson at that position. In 2021, Schmidt finished with 12 tackles and two tackles for loss. Schmidt said one thing Benson taught him was to have an attention to detail and that “every little thing you do matters” on and off the field.
At rush end, Seymour is currently slotted as a starter. Last season, he finished with 12 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Vigen said both Schmidt and Seymour were “plug-in” guys last season and are set to get 30-plus reps a game in 2022.
As this group continues to find its identity, Valdez said they’ve particularly grown by playing alongside and learning from Hardy and Benson throughout last season.
“We’ve seen what it takes to be the best and we know what it takes to actually be the best and obviously we want to get there again, and even be better,” Valdez said. “So now that we have the experience, we know what to do and we’re gonna get after it.”
Breakout candidates
All four of the aforementioned starters have the potential to break out this season, especially with Grebe, Schmidt and Seymour transitioning to starting roles.
Elsewhere on the line, Blake Hehl will be a regular contributor on the inside. Hehl played in 13 games last season, finishing with 21 tackles, including one for loss. Paul Brott and Zack Black, who both redshirted in 2021, will also be in the rotation inside.
Kyle Rygg, who’s coming off a season-ending injury suffered in the 2021 season opener against Wyoming, will also be in that rotation when he returns. Vigen said Friday that Rygg will be reassessed at the beginning of September and the hope is MSU will then get a timetable for his return.
On the outside, Hunter Parsons, who played in one game in 2021, and Kenneth Eiden IV, who redshirted, are listed as backups. David Alston, who played in 11 games last season with five tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks, is also set to have a bigger role this season.
Vigen added that exact reps and situational usage is still to be determined, but that these 11 players will all be in the rotation.
Losses
Three starters from last season — Hardy, Benson and defensive end Amandre Williams — ended their times as Bobcats in the national championship game.
Hardy finished as a second team All-American and first team All-Big Sky player in 2021. He amassed 77 tackles, 24.5 TFL (third-most in MSU history), 16.5 sacks (fourth-most in MSU history), two forced fumbles and two pass breakups. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams and made his preseason debut on Aug. 12.
Benson was a third team All-American and a first team All-Big Sky player. He finished with 69 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups. Williams was an All-Big Sky honorable mention, finishing with 47 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and one fumble recovery.
Byron Rollins also played inside for MSU briefly last season and graduated in 2021.
Newcomers
Ethan Abbott is a true freshman from Florence-Carlton High who signed with MSU during the December early signing period. Jake Vigen, from Gallatin High, and Logan Frederickson, from Rigby High (Idaho), also signed in December. Jaden Perkins, a true freshman from Bozeman High, signed in February.
Aaron Gerle, from Greenway, Arizona, utilized a grayshirt in 2021.
