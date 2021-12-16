Two podiums for Bridger Ski Foundation in Wisconsin By Bridger Ski Foundation Dec 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The second weekend of Super Tour races took place last weekend in Cable, Wisconsin, home of the American Birkie and potential World Cup site for the 2024 season. This historic venue unveiled its newly designed and very challenging trails for this three-day Super Tour series.Mass start racing was back in full swing for Friday’s 15-kilometer events. Racers charged around a 2.5-kilometer World Cup-style course filled with steep climbs, fast descents and tricky corners.In the men’s race, Pro Team rookie Reid Goble continued to show he’s among the best in the country as he skied at the front of the race until a broken pole on the final lap pushed him back to 17th. Finn O’Connell, who is known for his strong skate skiing, finished 13th, just 29 seconds from the winner Phillippe Boucher of Canada. The women competed in the same distance for their mass start event. Mariah Bredal skied most of the race in fourth but clawed back time on every uphill. On the final lap she caught and broke away from third place, scoring the first Super Tour podium of the season for the BSF Pro Team.Erika Flowers, Lauren Jortberg and Hannah Rudd were equally impressive finishing fifth, sixth and 12th, respectively. Having three BSF skiers in the top six was a true highlight and a testament to the team’s depth and commitment to teamwork. Saturday’s competition was the first classic sprint race of the season. Pro Team sprinter Logan Diekmann continued to show his strength but crashed out in qualification, nearly missing the top-30 cut. Diekmann still managed to ski into the A-final and finished fifth on the day, scoring more valuable Super Tour points.The standout of the day was Jortberg who, in her first Super Tour race since having back surgery in 2019, blazed onto the podium, finishing second.The final races of the weekend were the 10- and 15-kilometer individual start classic races on a challenging but beautifully groomed course. Goble punched into the top 10 once again, finishing eighth, while Pro Team newcomer Graham Houtsma earned his first top-15 finish of the season.In the women’s competition the Pro Team continued to show their depth with Mariah Bredal, Rudd and Jortberg finishing in spots 6-8, respectively. This was Rudd’s first top 10 finish of the season and the BSF Pro Team was the only club to put three women in the top 10. With US Nationals just around the corner, the first week of January in Midway, Utah, the team will now return home to Bozeman to make their final preparations. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Submit a Score Report scores and stats and send game photos to the Chronicle sports staff. Submit Popular in this Section Bridger Ski Foundation fares well at first US Super Tour races Bozeman's Ayla Embry named NAIA Honorable Mention All-American at Rocky Mountain College