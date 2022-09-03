Kristina Trygstad-Saar, Bridger Ridge Run (copy)
Buy Now

Kristina Trygstad-Saari, of Bozeman, crosses over Sacajawea Peak just after 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2018, during the annual Bridger Ridge Run. Trygstad-Saari placed first overall in the 2022 Ridge Run, using the race as a tune-up for The Rut 50k on Sunday in Big Sky.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Jennifer Lichter’s boyfriend was supposed to sign her up for the 28k, but he slept through his morning alarm.

When she checked later, Lichter found she hadn’t been registered and the 28k was booked. In a panic, she signed up for one of the few remaining spots of the only available race distance remaining.

And that’s how Lichter ended up running last year in The Rut 50k — a grueling and technical trail run that caps a series of races that summit Lone Peak in Big Sky each Labor Day Weekend.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you