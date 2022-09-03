Jennifer Lichter’s boyfriend was supposed to sign her up for the 28k, but he slept through his morning alarm.
When she checked later, Lichter found she hadn’t been registered and the 28k was booked. In a panic, she signed up for one of the few remaining spots of the only available race distance remaining.
And that’s how Lichter ended up running last year in The Rut 50k — a grueling and technical trail run that caps a series of races that summit Lone Peak in Big Sky each Labor Day Weekend.
Lichter, 26, had previous distance running experience — mostly 10k races as a member of the University of Toledo track and field team in Ohio, along with some longer hikes after work as a guide in Glacier National Park — but nothing quite like this.
“I remember 10 or 15 minutes after, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m doing a 50k. Am I crazy for doing that? Going straight into it?’” Lichter said.
She was intimidated by the distance (31 miles), the terrain (sometimes runnable, sometimes rocky and technical) and the vert gained (10,500 feet). She began the race just hoping to be fit enough to finish.
In her ultrarunning debut, despite never having run even a marathon, Lichter placed first among women in 2021, finishing in 6 hours, 14 minutes, 34.35 seconds. She logged the best time by a Montana woman ever and the third-fastest by any woman ever. Lichter, who lives in Missoula, was just a minute short of the women’s overall record.
After college, Lichter was “burnt out” on running cross country and track, and she was unsure if she even wanted to run competitively again. Her introduction to trail running in the last couple years rekindled that fire. Running The Rut helped her fall in love with the sport of trail running.
“The outcome was shocking to me,” she said. “I was expecting to be racing more in the top 10, and then if I felt good my plan was to maybe push it a little near the end.”
Not everybody has such a welcome introduction to one of the more technically challenging ultramarathons in the country, but Kristina Trygstad-Saari, of Bozeman, has also found quick success in her first few attempts.
A 2002 graduate of Bozeman High, Trygstad-Saari, 37, is a former Bridger Ski Foundation athlete and Montana State Nordic skiing coach. She and her family grew up attending and racing in the Bridger Ridge Run (roughly 20 miles) as a way to keep fit in the skiing offseason.
After retiring from skiing, Trygstad-Saari has given more of her time to running. She was second overall and the first woman at this year’s Ridge Run in August, finishing in a women’s course record of 3:39:25.
Trygstad-Saari has competed in The Rut 50k three previous times — placing second in 2018 (6:27:39.31), dropping out because of a foot injury in 2019 and taking third place last year (6:32:50.31, about 18 minutes after Lichter).
“It’s been tricky for me to do the Ridge Run and The Rut in the same year just because three weeks is sometimes not enough time to recover,” Trygstad-Saari said, “but if I can do it well and be smart about it, I think it’s a really good final effort for The Rut.”
She and Lichter will be among the favorites in the women’s race once it begins early Sunday morning at Big Sky Resort. Previous success on the course bodes well for conquering it again.
“The really tough part is that there’s so many different types of running in one race,” Trygstad-Saari said.
Lichter agreed, saying: “I feel like a runner has to be good or somewhat good in all aspects of trail running. Uphill, downhill, runnable, technical, it has everything. It plays to people’s strengths, but it also plays to people’s weaknesses in that regard.”
Lichter signed a sponsorship deal with The North Face in January and has raced in the Broken Arrow Skyrace 52K (first among women, 13th overall) in California and the Speedgoat 50K (second woman, 25th overall) in Utah this summer. Nothing compares to The Rut, though.
“The Rut makes you feel more like a badass,” she said.
It’s for that reason, along with deeply personal ones, runners keep coming back. The terrain and the distance can be punishing, but the sense of accomplishment seems to be unmatched.
“I’m drawn back to a race until I feel like I can really put together a great run on the course,” Trygstad-Saari said. “To me a lot of the allure of The Rut is it’s an awesome course, it’s a great event, but I feel like I just need to go back until I can really run it the way I want to run it.”
Lichter admits she is still new to trail running, but she already has a fondness for it that is different from her previous life as a track runner or even a road racer. Those types of running, she said, can bog a person down with pacing and very specific workouts, while trail running “requires more mental strength and more self-love and more passion for it” and is a way to escape those confining elements.
“With trail running,” she said, “every race you do is so different that you really can’t fixate on those tiny, little details that in a way can take away a lot of what running is really about — the joy of it.”
