The Montana Coaches Association will honor several local coaches during its clinic and awards ceremony this week. The program will honor Coaches of the Year from both 2020 and 2021.

Bozeman High’s Levi Wesche (AA football, 2020) and Manhattan-Manhattan Christian’s Chris Grabowska (B/C football, 2021) are among the honorees.

Joining them are Belgrade’s Joey Roberts (AA softball, 2021); Manhattan Christian’s Jill Ayers (C volleyball, 2020), Thomas Hubers (C boys and girls golf, 2021) and Nate Te Slaa (C boys cross country, 2020 and 2021; girls cross country, 2021); and Bozeman’s Erika Cannon (AA girls soccer, 2020), Siobhan Gillmartin (AA boys and girls swimming, 2020), Matt Clark (AA boys and girls golf, 2020), Ryan Nelson (AA girls golf, 2021) and Casey Jermyn (AA boys and girls cross country, 2020; AA girls cross country 2021).

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. 

