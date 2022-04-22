Bozeman’s Lone Mountain Gymnastics has sent a large contingent to the USA Gymnastics Region 2 Championships this weekend in Ridgefield, Washington.
Twenty-one girls ranging from skills Level 6 to Level 10 will represent the gym and compete through the weekend. Level 6 competition began Thursday, and Level 8 began Friday.
“Each girl will compete at her level and in her age group,” said Lone Mountain co-owner and team director Josh Burnham. “For Level 7-10 you have to qualify by being in the top percentage of Montana athletes.”
Qualifying at Level 6 involves meeting a score Lone Mountain sets for its participants to determine who goes to the regional competition. Region 2 features gymnasts from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Hawaii and Montana.
Lone Mountain has seven girls at Level 6, five at Levels 7 and 8, and two each for Levels 9 and 10.
Burnham said Lone Mountain has two girls — Sarah Raffety and Sydney Kolwyck — who were chosen for Montana’s Level 8 state team competition against the other states represented.
“This is an extra competition for fun but an awesome experience and accomplishment for the girls to make the team,” Burnham said.
Girls at Levels 9 and 10 can go on to a national competition by finishing in the top seven of their age group. Level 9s would go to Western Nationals to compete against states on the western side of the country, and Level 10s would go to Nationals to compete against all 50 states.
Lily Millington — who signed a letter of intent last week to compete in gymnastics for the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse — and Kenya Meyer are Lone Mountain’s two Level 10 gymnasts this year.
“Lone Mountain has only had one other girl go to Level 10 Nationals so we are hopeful Lily and Kenya can make it,” Burnham said.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.