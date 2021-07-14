Gallatin Valley’s 10U All Stars baseball team became the first Gallatin Valley team to win the state tournament in the organization’s 20-plus year history.
Ten boys from Manhattan, Amsterdam, Three Forks, Townsend and Whitehall seized the opportunity and are now headed to Eugene, Oregon, on July 21 for the Cal Ripken Pacific Northwest Regional Championships. The winner in Eugene goes to the league World Series in Florida.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said head coach Zak TeSoro.
Getting to this point was a season-long battle. After placing second to the Belgrade Bandits in the two previous tournaments, the Gallatin Valley 10U arrived in Miles City ready to win.
The team started the weekend with yet another intense battle against the Bandits. After five back-and-forth innings, Hudson Johnson (Manhattan) took the mound with the bases loaded and no outs in the sixth inning. He kept Belgrade from scoring with the help of his defense, getting two runners out at home and striking out a batter. Gallatin Valley ultimately won 9-7 in two extra innings, ending the game on a line-drive catch by Carsten Donnelly (Three Forks) that he threw to first baseman Jack Douma (Manhattan) for the double play.
In the second round they beat Glasgow with a decisive 12-2 victory.
“They were a great group of small-town kids,” assistant coach Jeremy Johnson said. “They fought hard.”
Big Muddy took a 7-1 lead early in the third round, but Gallatin Valley responded with 13 runs to take control of the game en route to a 19-16 win.
Tommy Edwards (Whitehall) went 4 for 4 with three singles and a double. Wyatt Tebay (Whitehall) took the mound in the sixth and closed the door on Big Muddy.
On Sunday, Gallatin Valley met up with Belgrade in the championship game. The Bandits had earned their spot after working their way through the bracket following their first loss.
Donnelly started on the mound and set the tone for the game, allowing only two runs.
“He was smiling and having fun,” TeSoro said. “And it kept through the game.”
Tyzer Rains (Townsend) took the mound in the third and was strong and consistent before Douma came in for the last two innings.
Douma pitched a brilliant finish, allowing only one hit and no runs and striking out five batters. At bat, Johnson, Jack TeSoro, and Douma all made it on base before Donnelly batted in the go-ahead run, followed by Luke Meissner’s (Amsterdam) RBI, taking a two-run lead.
“One of the big things we did when we played Belgrade before was struck out nine times,” TeSoro said. “We told them that we need to really battle and grind at the plate, and we only struck out three times.”
Gallatin Valley handed Belgrade nine strikeouts that last game.
TeSoro said that each time Gallatin Valley lost to Belgrade previously, they just didn’t quite dig deep enough. But in the end they figured out how to do it. “Their character really showed up,” he said. “They got the one they needed.”
The 10U team will be on a fire truck in the Three Forks Rodeo Dayz parade. The players will be fundraising in hopes of financing their trip to Oregon.
Gallatin Valley Baseball will also be hosting a community barbeque fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Magris Field in Three Forks. Fans can also donate via the team’s GoFundMe page. Updates will be provided through the Gallatin Valley All Stars and Three Forks Baseball Facebook pages.
