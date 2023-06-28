This is not an ice rink version of “If you build it, they will come.”
Bozeman is already a two-sheets-of-ice town, and the community is getting its fill.
It’s everything around the ice that needs improving.
High above the Ressler Motors Ice Rink, along the north wall of the facility, the signs read: FINISH THE ICE BARN.
The Ice Barn was raised in 2017 alongside Haynes Pavilion and its Bottcher Memorial Ice Rink at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, but properly finishing the building has been a long-term project since then. A substantial step forward in that regard occurred in recent years as the building was insulated, but there is still much more to be done.
Take into consideration the small concessions area, the one public restroom for 1,200 people or the lack of appropriate seating, and one quickly understands Gallatin Ice Philanthropy Director Jeff Moore’s point when he says, bluntly, “We’re an inadequate facility.”
But Gallatin Ice is gaining momentum in its next round of fundraising toward the Finish The Ice Barn campaign. Several recent donations have the organization “headed right toward where we want to be,” Moore said of the multi-million dollar project, though the scope and final costs of the latest initiative are still to be finalized this summer.
Regardless, there is growing buzz around the building as the vision for the future gets clearer.
“The experience is OK. It’s fun, but what we’re trying to do is improve the experience and really welcome the community into this program and facility,” Moore said. “We really want to provide a facility that allows the spectators to come in and enjoy a safe environment and create memories.”
With just two sheets of ice, the two buildings can accommodate several different user groups of varying sizes — adult and youth hockey leagues and teams, including the Bozeman Icedogs and Montana State’s club teams; curling leagues; figure skaters and learn-to-skate programs.
The ice is hospitable, but the stands, locker rooms and other public areas are less so and thus the primary focus of the current fundraising campaign. If the Ice Barn stays limited in what it can offer, Moore said, “It’s lost revenue, and it’s lost experiences for people.”
Included in the plans for the building’s renovations are a community room; expanded concessions and a beer garden; men’s and women’s locker rooms; an elevated executive suite; and more parking and restrooms. In other locations with ice rinks, those buildings can act as an “epicenter,” Moore said. That’s what Gallatin Ice is hoping the Ice Barn can be.
“It’s an extension of the community, and it’s right here in the center of town,” Moore said. “We’re trying to create even more community here that everyone can come in and use.”
The prospect of giving Bozeman an ice rink it can be proud of is deeply personal to Pete Kamman and Dave Weaver, men who have dedicated their lives to being around ice.
“It’s about giving the next generation of kids the same opportunities that I was afforded in other parts of the country,” said Kamman, the executive director of the Montana Amateur Hockey Association and the associate head coach of the MSU men’s hockey team.
Originally from Minneapolis, Kamman grew up playing hockey around Chicago and later played for the University of Ohio. He knows Bozeman’s ice can be a greater asset than it already is. He said it’s important to make parents and fans of all on-ice participants comfortable while they’re in the building.
“Completing the rink and the amenities that go along with that, from a fan perspective, makes the experience to come to the rink exceptionally more enjoyable,” Kamman said. “The comfort level of the fan experience for all of our competitions is going to be light-years better.”
With an expanded capacity and a more polished interior, Bozeman and its ice rinks could be considered for regional or national tournaments for adult and youth hockey and other ice sports in the coming years.
“We had four youth teams at the national tournament this year and the (men’s) college team at the national tournament,” said Weaver, head coach of the MSU men’s team and the general manager of Gallatin Ice. “It’s fun to watch hockey, the level of play here, go way up to where we can compete on very high levels.
“It all goes hand in hand. You have a nice facility, the more people will play. The more people play, the better you are. And all of a sudden you’re on a national scale.”
Weaver is originally from Minnesota but grew up outside Philadelphia playing hockey. He attended prep school in New Hampshire and played there and later at Hamilton College in New York.
Like Kamman, Weaver’s life has revolved around the sport and, more specifically, the ice. Prior to moving to Bozeman, he was general manager of Galactic Ice in Pennsylvania.
“I think one of the differences for me, running a facility in Bozeman versus in central Pennsylvania, is that the people here are very active,” Weaver said. “And so developing the ice programming and specifically hockey, in my case, that wasn’t a challenge because people want to be active. Very few people, when I get them onto the ice, do they leave, because they love it and they’ll play it their whole lives.”
Regarding Montana State’s home hockey games, fans in the future will enjoy assigned seating and stronger sightlines in the permanent stands that will be installed. And players will be able to keep their equipment in locker rooms that are fully theirs to use, instead of taking it to and from the rink.
“If you’re playing in a beautiful facility, recruiting becomes a lot easier,” Weaver said.
And with an increased seating capacity, Moore said they won’t have to turn away nearly as many people at the doors as they currently do for MSU hockey games. He’s recalled games against rival Montana when 1,200 people are admitted and an additional 1,200 people are told there is no more room.
Once the Ice Barn is completed and it begins operating as a year-round facility, the use of the facility will only increase — with more traffic from in-town skaters and fans and out-of-the-area visitors for either day use or for tournaments and other events. According to an economic impact analysis prepared by the Rocky Mountain Economic Development District, the Ice Barn could be responsible for over $62 million in gross economic output when considering construction related activities, equipment acquisitions and the money spent in Bozeman’s restaurants, hotels, gas stations and retailers.
When these improvements to the Ice Barn happen and when these economic benefits start rolling in is unclear. But there is a lot of positivity that the upgrades and ensuing financial boon will work in tandem to make Bozeman one of the premier ice rink facilities in the state.
“There is zero chance,” Moore said, “this business model doesn’t work.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.