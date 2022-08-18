Josh Huestis readily admits he was one of the lucky ones.
As a standout player at Great Falls CMR, Huestis was a two-time Montana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2008-09 and 2009-10, leading the Rustlers to Class AA championships both seasons. He had opportunities to play and attend recruitment events around the country.
But, he adds, his parents were fortunate enough to have the means to pay for camps in Los Angeles or Washington, in addition to being on an AAU team based out of Las Vegas.
“I recognize that I am somewhat of an outlier because not everybody has the access to that — the finances or whatever the case may be — to be able to do those things,” Huestis said.
Huestis, 30, is recently retired from a playing career that spanned Stanford University, the NBA, the G League and overseas. For the past few years, he’s put on skills camps in Great Falls, and a few in Bozeman, but now he is looking to expand those efforts.
Huestis has formed The Josh Huestis Foundation to “positively affect the lives of, specifically, youth in Montana. There’s some incredible kids. I just want to give back and make their lives better and make the lives of all Montanans better in any way that I can.”
Part of that goal includes launching the Montana Elite Invitational, which will bring the top boys and girls players in the state to Carroll College on May 28-29 next year. One of the foundation’s goals is to eliminate costs of travel, lodging, etc., for the attendees.
Donations to the foundation can be made HERE. And any requests for information about sponsoring the event or volunteering for the event can be directed to info@joshhuestisfoundation.com.
The foundation is still in its infancy, but Huestis is hopeful that he can make it into something over time that has a substantial impact.
“Obviously, (giving back) in a basketball sense is more second nature to me because it’s what I’m most familiar with,” he said, “but down the road I want this to be something that grows and expands and I can provide all sorts of services and help my community in a variety of ways.”
The basketball invitational has been developed as a way to address how under-recruited basketball players in the state can be. Huestis has assembled a committee of high school coaches from all classifications to identify the freshman, sophomores and juniors who are likely to be the best college prospects.
“Not only would it be great for them to play basketball at the next level, but I think being able to give these kids the opportunity to get that higher education is extremely important,” he said.
Huestis said the initial reaction from coaches he’s been in contact with — ranging from Division I to NAIA and junior colleges around the country — has been positive. He said they are intrigued by an event that makes it easier to scout the best players in this vast state at one location.
“My goal is to get as many coaches as I can to come and watch these kids because I think there’s a lot of talent in Montana,” Huestis said. “It just needs to be seen.”
Wes Holmquist, the girls basketball head coach at Gallatin, coached Huestis in middle school and was an assistant on the player’s CMR varsity team during his sophomore year. Holmquist is a member of the high school coach committee for the event and has helped at Huestis’ skills camps in the past. He said Huestis is well-suited to carry out this kind of endeavor, noting his maturity and a previous desire to make sure he had a meaningful interaction with every player at his camps.
“He wanted to keep (previous camps) small so he could have a personal connection,” Holmquist said. “He just wants to give back to Montana.”
Huestis was the 29th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder after four seasons at Stanford, where he is still the school’s leader in blocked shots and in the top 10 in rebounds and games played. He made his NBA debut for OKC in 2016. During the 2017-18 season, he averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game while playing in 69 games (10 starts) for the Thunder.
In the years that followed, he signed with a few G League franchises and Bayern Munich in Germany, but a professional career became increasingly more difficult to maintain, especially once the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Huestis currently lives in Las Vegas with his wife of five years Haley and their 15-month-old son Kaden. Huestis said, in time, he’ll be able to look back on his career and more appropriately appreciate what he achieved.
“I’m ready to step into a new chapter,” he said. “I’m excited about it because I think there’s a lot of good stuff I can do, a lot of really exciting things I can be a part of going forward.”
His primary concern right now is building up his foundation and wanting to be “the type of person that I would have loved to see growing up.” By that he means a Montana-made basketball role model. Since Huestis has become a father, that desire has taken on greater importance.
“I think I have a responsibility to try to shape the worlds that I have access to in such a way that it makes the world a better place for my son to step into,” he said. “My goal is for him to watch me do these things and realize the importance of doing them.”
