Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Josh Huestis readily admits he was one of the lucky ones.

As a standout player at Great Falls CMR, Huestis was a two-time Montana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2008-09 and 2009-10, leading the Rustlers to Class AA championships both seasons. He had opportunities to play and attend recruitment events around the country.

But, he adds, his parents were fortunate enough to have the means to pay for camps in Los Angeles or Washington, in addition to being on an AAU team based out of Las Vegas.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Tags

Recommended for you