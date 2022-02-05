Due to production issues last night, the Wednesday's A section got reprinted instead of Thursday's. Our pressroom was able to catch the error, but they had already put out for delivery 2500 copies of the wrong A section. The Thursday A section will be reprinted and inserted into the Friday edition.
Two and half years ago, two avid nordic ski racers and promoters of the sport David Coletta and Betsy Cordes had a vision: to bring back the historic Sacajawea Classic known for drawing regional skiers to Bozeman.
They teamed up with Cliff Montagne, a great historian of the race, Seth Hubbard, Crosscut Mountain Sports Center Program Director, and Felicia Gesior, a seasoned nordic racer. Together the group diligently worked for over a year to recreate the race only to be disappointed by cancellation in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Determined to present a race mimicking a national class event, the group added Peter Ashely and David Thompson to direct the now 12 dedicated members of the organizing committee. Together, they have spent the last year honing in all the details to present the best event possible.
Feb. 12 marks the return of the Sacajawea Classic race at Crosscut Mountain Sports Center.
To understand the deep roots this race has in Bozeman history, one must go back 40 years. On Jan. 10, 1982, 167 participants skied in the inaugural First Security Bank Jim Bridger Langlauf Series. Noted mountaineer Alex Lowe won the beginner class. The event continued into the 2000s with the Bohart Sacajawea Ski Classic 36km Race (2004). The Eighth Annual Sacajawea Classic, sponsored by Bridger Ski Foundation, was held in January 2012.
In 2022, the iconic event returns. There will be two days of skiing. The Sacajawea Classic Ski Race on Crosscut trails begins at 9 a.m. on Feb. 12 and includes races of 30k, 15k and 5k, along with a kids fun ski. Feb. 13 is a family style ski tour day on machine-set classic tracks. Three nordic icons from the 1970s and 1980s, Freida Johnson, Norm Eggert and Joan Montagne, will be at the warming hut providing soup and warm drinks from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to participants while supplies last.
With the backdrop of the Bridger Mountain Range, veteran racers and citizen racers alike will take to the course for a day of family fun and racing. With a combined cash purse of $3,500, the race will invite competitive skiers to Bozeman to showcase the world-class trails the area offers. Prizes will also be given out to the first three places for each five year age group.
Registration and more information can be found at www.crosscutmt.org. Registration closes at midnight on Thursday. Packet pick-up will take place 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn.
