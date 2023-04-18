Bridger Ski Foundation’s Nicky Johnson celebrates his Slopestyle Junior National Championship last week at Copper Mountain, Colorado.
Bridger Ski Foundation’s Nicky Johnson became a Slopestyle Junior National Champion last week during the USASA Freeskiing Nationals at Copper Mountain, Colorado.
Competing in the men’s 17-18 age division, Johnson fell on his first run but later had the highest score going into the finals. His final score of 90.00 won him the gold medal.
Johnson was joined in that division by teammate Henry DeFrance, who placed seventh overall.
In the Open Class Rail Jam, Rylan Messner placed sixth overall. Casper Lemley and Anders Fanning had strong performances in the Open Class Slopestyle but did not advance to the finals.
