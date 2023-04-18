Nicky Johnson National Champion

Bridger Ski Foundation’s Nicky Johnson celebrates his Slopestyle Junior National Championship last week at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

 Bridger Ski Foundation/Contributed

Bridger Ski Foundation’s Nicky Johnson became a Slopestyle Junior National Champion last week during the USASA Freeskiing Nationals at Copper Mountain, Colorado.

Competing in the men’s 17-18 age division, Johnson fell on his first run but later had the highest score going into the finals. His final score of 90.00 won him the gold medal.


Johnson was joined in that division by teammate Henry DeFrance, who placed seventh overall.

